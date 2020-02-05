advertisement

LILONGWE, Malawi – The Constitutional Court in Malawi overturned the presidential election that Peter Mutharika declared victorious on February 4, 2019, and ordered a new election after opposition parties led irregularities.

Mutharika, Malawi’s president since 2014, won the election with almost 39 percent of the vote, opposition party leader Lazarus Chakwera with 35 percent. Deputy President Saulos Chilima, who founded his own party, had 20 percent in the final balance.

Despite complaints about irregularities, the election commission declared Mutharika the winner, including result sheets with sections that were hidden or modified with correction fluid.

Mutharika had committed to fighting corruption and reviving the economy in his second term of five years.

But Chakwera, the president’s main competitor, and Chilima declined the results and petitioned the High Court to invalidate the results.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member jury ordered that a new presidential election be held within 150 days.

“It is almost impossible to hold an election without irregularities,” said Judge Healey Potani, who led the jury. In the matter at hand, however, we find that the anomalies and irregularities were so widespread, systematic, and serious that the integrity of the outcome was seriously compromised and the will of the voters of May 21 cannot be trusted 2019 election. ”

In a landmark decision for the country, the court described the behavior of the election commission as “very poor and demonstrably incompetent”.

Potani said that presidential status would be restored before the elections, which meant Chilima would be reappointed vice president.

The court also instructed Parliament to consider recalling the current electoral body, headed by Judge Jane Ansah at the Supreme Court of Appeals, to “ensure the smooth running of new elections.”

The streets in Lilongwe and in the commercial capital of Blantyre were unusually quiet, and many shops were closed due to fear of violence and looting by losers.

Security forces were on the streets in large numbers, and the judges who pronounced the verdict were flown in on a military plane and arrived at the venue in armored vehicles.

Malawi, a lakeside country on the southern tip of the Great Rift Valley, relies on foreign aid and often suffers from droughts that threaten the lives of thousands of people.

79-year-old Mutharika, a former law professor, oversaw infrastructure improvements and a slowdown in inflation in his first five-year term.

By Frank Phiri

