January 25, 2020 against Jo Borras

Since June last year, the SF90 Stradale hybrid has been the flagship of the Ferrari line, and a quick glance at its impressive specification sheet leaves little doubt as to why. The car features 968 electrically assisted horsepower, an EV range in the city of 24 km (24 miles) and some of the highest high-tech whiz bangery you’ll likely find on this side of a Formula 1 racing car. It’s fast. It is loud. It’s complicated. It is, depending on who you ask, everything that a flagship hybrid supercar should be … but how is it made, you know?

That is a question that Ferrari seems to have received a lot in the last six months. I say that because the prancing horse brand has done something that it would never have had a generation ago by releasing its own “making of” video following an SF90 Stradale during production.

It is an impressive (though overly artistic) video, but it does a great job of showing the mix of traditional craftsmanship and high-tech, eh technology that fits in with it. And that is what this car actually is. It is a mix.

"The SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari ever with the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture in which the combustion engine is integrated with three electric engines," read the official Ferrari press release on the SF90's debut. "Two of them are independent and are located on the front axle, with the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox."

So that’s cool. I think so, and I’d like to invite you to watch the SF90’s video below, which Ferrari himself describes as “a journey at the Maranello factory, where the most advanced production techniques and the most skilled artisans combine to produce the SF90 Stradale. ”View it and let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Production of the SF90 Stradale

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aa3NSemAf4 (/ embed)

Source | Pictures: Ferrari Official.

