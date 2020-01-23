advertisement

The documentary “Making Montgomery Clift” begins with archive footage – boxes and boxes of old letters and photos – and a voiceover saying, “It’s not really a story about a man. This is what his life could mean. It is not enlargement; the film isn’t really about Oscar-winning actor Montgomery Clift, at least not as you might expect. The voice belongs to his youngest nephew, Robert Clift, who was not yet born when the actor died in 1966, and who directed the film with Hillary Demmon. The popular image of Monty is that of a gay tragedy – that he was a closet locker hungry for love and self-hatred who drowned in alcohol and loneliness. (He died of a heart attack at the age of forty-five, but a colleague called it “the longest suicide in Hollywood history.”) Robert takes a closer look at the legacy of his uncle, finding friends, including Jack Larson, who played Jimmy Olsen on the television program “Adventures of Superman” – which testifies to his joy and humor. It may have been closed to the public, but it appears to have had fulfilling romantic relationships with men and women. Maybe he wasn’t so tortured after all?

It’s an intriguing idea, but the documentary takes a sharp turn toward a more specific subject: the ethics of biography. In the 1970s, two books appeared on Clift – one a sheet of pop-Freudian scandal, by Robert LaGuardia, and the other a more respectful portrait, by Patricia Bosworth, who had the cooperation of Monty’s brother ( and Robert’s father) Brooks Clift. Bosworth has become “the de facto family historian,” says Robert. But, as the filmmakers find out, Brooks finally felt betrayed by Bosworth and begged her to make changes in subsequent impressions. Her research records reveal that she may have unjustly suggested that Monty was arrested for picking up a young boy, rather than an adult man – playing in a homophobic trope.

Why enter the sentence-by-sentence analysis of a forty-two year biography? Partly because filmmakers have a wealth of materials to rely on. Brooks, who died in 1986, compulsively recorded his telephone conversations – with Bosworth, with Monty, and even with his wife, journalist Eleanor Clift, during their divorce. Anyone who knows Janet Malcolm’s sharp observations about journalists and their stories will recognize the difficult dynamics between Brooks and Bosworth. Of course, family members can be as determined by the program as biographers (often more), and Robert Clift has his own emotional interest in his uncle’s legacy. But the film poses specific questions about how even small extrapolations can have distorting effects – was Monty really “more loved than loving,” as Bosworth inferred from an anecdote? – and on our reductive understanding of the pre-Stonewall era.

I saw “Making Montgomery Clift” for the first time last summer at the Provincetown International Film Festival, and I was delighted. So I was surprised to see, months later, that it had been quietly published on demand. One wonders if a more conventional film – a film that would defend the image of homosexual self-deprecation – could have had a wider distribution. But the documentary is fascinating in itself, especially for anyone who loves or writes the history of Hollywood. In the end, it’s also a good portrait of Montgomery Clift. At one point, we hear Monty on a phone call with a reporter, who seems to imply that he leads a “troubled life”. “It sounds so dismal, I must say,” replies Monty. “I can’t say that I’m just melancholy or that I’m just sad or that I’m anything.”

