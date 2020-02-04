advertisement

The project’s lead researcher, Dr. Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala (L), flanked by a colleague from the College of Human Sciences (CHUSS), makes a presentation at a meeting on November 7, 2019, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Makerere University has become one of three global institutions and the only one in Africa whose proposal won the MasterCard Foundation, Research Grant.

The winning project is titled “Assessing the State of Psychosocial Services and Evaluating the Effectiveness of Psychosocial Support Services for Academics at Makerere University”.

The University was one of 24 institutions that submitted research concepts around the world.

The winning proposal was submitted by a team of researchers led by the principal investigator, Dr. Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala from the College of Human and Social Sciences (CHUSS).

The other team members are: Dr. Katumba Prossy and Dr. Nansubuga Elizabeth (CoBAMS), Dr. Kanakulya Dickson (CHUSS), Mr. Henry Nsubuga (Manager, Counseling and Orientation Center), Ms. Jolly Okumu, Ms. Diana Osiru Nabikolo and Ms. Harriet Tiko, (MasterCard Foundation-MCF Scholars Program), Ms. Martha Saavedra and Ms. Zhou Shuangmei from the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), Ms. Juliet Ssekandi from the University of Georgia and the language editor, Mr. Tibasiima Isaac (CHUSS).

