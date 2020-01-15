advertisement

Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Professor Nawangwe (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – The vice-chancellor of Professor Barnabas Nawangwe of Makerere University called on the students to refrain from resorting to protests to express their grievances whenever they disagree with the University.

He says there will be no tolerance for such behavior during this academic year.

“The management wishes to warn all these stray students that a return to hooliganism in Makerere will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He said hooliganism has no place in Africa’s top university and that students must fight it all.

Nawangwe said management continues to work closely with student leaders to improve relations between the two bodies with the aim of reducing strikes, hooliganism and also opening up lines of communication.

For this 70th graduation ceremony, he said, a total of 13,510 students will receive degrees and diplomas from Makerere University in various disciplines.

Of these, 62 will receive a doctorate, 1,173 will receive a master’s degree and 119 will obtain a graduate degree while 12,156 will receive undergraduate and bachelor’s degrees.

50.5 of the graduates are women while 49.5 are men.

Ms. Namukose Rita became the best overall student and the best humanities student at the 70th graduation ceremony at Makerere University.

Ms. Namukose obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business from Makerere University and will graduate in the third session on January 16, 2020.

Chancellor Professor Ezra Suruma congratulated MUBS for producing the best humanities student for the fifth consecutive graduation ceremony since 2016.

He thanked the management and staff of MUBS for the continuing academic discipline; and the considerable efforts made to train social entrepreneurs with a commercial vocation in the country.

