KAMPALA – Makerere University secretary Yusuf Kiranda has warned anyone wishing to purchase the University land located on Makindye Hill.

In a letter dated January 24, Mr. Kiranda indicated that Makerere University owns the land included in the freehold register volume 52 folio 25 Makindye Estate measuring approximately 14 acres on Makindye Hill.

“Please note that Makerere University is the lawful owner of the said land and that anyone who claims to buy the said land or part of it from a fraudster does so at their own risk. Stay informed, ”he said in a letter.

According to Mr. Kiranda, Makerere University and its predecessors in title were owners of the said lands under the said title of full ownership which was issued on September 26, 1938.

“Since 2013, the University has been involved in a legal dispute concerning the same land with a Namusisi Faridah Naluwembe Namirembe also known as Bwanga Bwamirembe. The land is developed with university houses and trees that are over 60 years old, ”reads an extract.

Mr. Kiranda noted that “it was brought to the attention of the University that in disregard of the Court’s injunction preserving the status quo of said land, on October 23, 2019, said person in collusion with the land titles registrar in the KCCA zone The land office has obtained Mailo property certificates to deliver block 253 of plots 14, 45 and 261 Lukuli of Kyadondo on the same land belonging to Makerere University under a title in full ownership as described above and that said person is selling said land to unsuspecting members of the public. “

