Boda Boda riders will learn more skills at Makerere University (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Regarding the numerous road accidents caused by motorcycles locally known as boda bodas, the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) of the University of Makerere announced on Friday January 24 its intention to create a course online study for all boda boda drivers.

The online course is scheduled to start in June to equip boda boda drivers with the knowledge and skills to reduce the number of road traffic crashes.

Paul Muyinda, Deputy Senior College of Education, said, “The course will include mobile learning and the use of applications to manage road safety and accidents. Riders will also be able to get safety tips on entrepreneurship in their business and how to improve their transportation skills. “

The college will work in partnership with the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) which will combine studies with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Ministry of Gender.

This new development is part of the 30 billion shillings that have been added to the university’s budget by the government to improve research and come up with new innovations. With this in action, road accidents are expected to decrease and boda boda drivers will be able to save money spent on compensation to invest and earn from their business.

