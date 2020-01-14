advertisement

The vice-chancellor-prof. Barnabas Nawangwe (2nd L) receives a souvenir from Dr Sulaiman Alangari (2nd R) as HE Mr. Bandar Al Faifi (R) and another member of the witness delegation from Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2020, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – A delegation from the King Abdul Aziiz International Center for the Arabic Language confirmed the will of the Center to create a fully-fledged Arabic language institute at Makerere University.

This was revealed during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe and the Assistant Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Umar Kakumba, on January 13, 2020. HE Mr. Bandar Al Faifi, Chargé d’affaires of the Royal Saudi Embassy in Uganda accompanied the delegation.

advertisement

During the 2015/2016 academic year, the King Abdul Aziiz International Center for the Arabic Language donated USD 90,000 for teaching Arabic at university and postgraduate levels to students of the College of Education and external studies and from the College of Human and Social Sciences over a period of three to three years. one year period.

During the meeting, Dr. Sulaiman Alangari, head of the delegation, announced the Centre’s approval to continue the scholarship program and to establish an Arab Language Institute at Makerere University.

“The Institute, once created, will create a space for students to learn and master Arab culture and standards, explore the historical context of Arab countries and lead to the promotion of Arabic at the national level and international. I call on Muslims and non-Muslims to take the Arabic course, ”said Dr Alangari.

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe expressed his gratitude to the King Abdul Aziiz International Arabic Language Center for generous support aimed at supporting the basic teaching and learning function of the University.

He spoke of the historical context of Uganda and Saudi Arabia, noting that the first traders to come to Uganda were Arabs.

“To exchange, communicate and communicate with people from Arab countries, we must first study their language. I therefore thank the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the King Abdul Aziiz International Center for the Arabic Language for funding the study of the Arabic language at Makerere University. The Institute will promote not only the teaching of Arabic, but also other aspects of cultural significance such as architecture, music and art, ”said Professor Nawangwe.

Dr. Umar Kakumba, said that the Arabic Language Institute at Makerere University will lead to the visibility of the Arabic language both locally and internationally, will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s relations with Makerere University and will also promote cultural integration.

In his remarks H.E.M. Bandar Al Faifi, said they looked forward to seeing graduates use Arabic to develop and transform societies.

He added that Makerere University is ranked globally, making it the best university to collaborate with.

Dr. Ebraheem Ssali, Arab Language Coordinator, applauded the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Uganda, the King Abdul Aziiz International Center for Arabic Language and Makerere University for their support of the program.

“The project has benefited 67 students, 52 undergraduates and 15 postgraduates. I thank the King Abdul Aziiz International Center for Arabic Language for renewing the three-year grant to allow students from the Department of European and Oriental Languages ​​to study Arabic. Studying and teaching Arabic has improved communication and friendship between the Ugandan people and the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, “said Dr Ssali.

comments

advertisement