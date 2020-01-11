advertisement

Chancellor Professor Ezra Suruma (right) presents the ACCA Uganda Prize to Ms. Tumukunde Elizabeth, the best student in business license (accounting option) during the 2nd session of the 69th graduation ceremony on January 16, 2019 in Makerere University (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA– Makerere University management has threatened to sue Team Uniform Limited, the university’s supplier of graduation dresses, if they do not deliver all the required dresses, caps and hoods on time.

In a letter dated January 10, 2020, signed by the secretary of the University Yusuf Kiranda addressed to the director of the team uniform Steven Kasumba, the latter is accused of having breached the contract which was signed on February 20, 2017 for the sale of graduation dresses to the old.

“The 70th graduation is scheduled from January 14 to January 17, 2020. To date, however, you have only delivered 6,383 dresses, 900 caps, 6,792 hoods. These were delivered in different installments on Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 January 2020 ”, we read in an extract.

According to Kiranda, the number of dresses, hats and hoods delivered so far is less than what is required for the 70th graduation.

“Please note that Makerere University as a supply and disposal entity has neither received nor approved an extension of delivery as required by article 35 of the aforementioned purchase contract”, a- he said in a statement.

He noted that the supplier’s persistent delay in delivering the purchased items had raised serious concerns from the university council, management and the general public.

“Unfortunately, this delay has put our graduates and their parents or guardians under unnecessary strain and stress. The development has particularly given the university negative publicity which tarnishes its image, ”said Kiranda.

Kiranda added that it was reported that part of the dresses were from China.

“Consequently, I would like to draw your attention to article 22 of the procurement contract which obliges the supplier to inform in writing the contracting entity and assignee of all the sub-contracts under the contract. Makerere University has not received any communications regarding outsourcing contracts in this regard, especially from sources outside of Uganda, “the statement said in part.

Kiranda said that the university, as a public entity, was strongly committed to the Buy Ugandan Build Uganda (BUBU) policy and therefore considers awarding contracts to local businesses as part of its contribution to promoting the local content, as required by policies. of the Government of Uganda.

The ceremony will take place from Tuesday January 14 to Friday January 17

According to the university’s website, a total of 13,509 graduates (50.5% female and 49.5% male) will receive diplomas and degrees during the four-day ceremony in the plaza de la Freedom.

In total, 420 graduates obtained a cumulative weighted average (GPA) greater than 4.40, thus obtaining first class diplomas.

“The best social studies student was Ms. Namukose Rita who obtained a GPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business from Makerere University Business School, while Ms. Namayengo Sarah dominated the sciences with a GPA of 4.83 at the baccalaureate in forest conservation and Product Technology of Makerere University, ”reads an extract.

