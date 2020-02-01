advertisement

The DVCFA and the president GMC-Prof. William Bazeyo shared Makerere’s intention to produce data-driven innovations and increase the dissemination of research (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund (RIF) organized the second consultative workshop on Friday January 31, 2020 for representatives of private sector institutions, non-governmental organizations and development partners aimed at understanding priority research and development needs. innovation in the different sectors in order to develop a solid research program. The participating organizations have been grouped according to sectors such as; Agriculture, support for business development, culture, conservation, finance, health, gender, ICT, manufacturing, SMEs, social protection, trade and transport.

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the Assistant Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) -DVCAA, Dr. Umar Kakumba thanked the participating agencies for supporting Makerere University to continue to provide innovative teaching and learning , research and services adapted to national and global needs. .

“Makerere University is proud of its long history of mobilizing and developing national and international collaborations and partnerships. These are the initiatives that have enabled our university to thrive in research, teaching and community service. I hope that we can conclude additional collaborations and partnerships by the end of our engagement today, ”remarked the DVCAA.

The DVCAA-Dr. Umar Kakumba outlined the priority research areas and invited participants to contribute generously to the discussion on developing a new research agenda during the stakeholder workshop, January 31, 2020, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda .

Dr. Kakumba said the research agenda at Makerere University aims to: provide a strong supportive environment for a research-oriented university, increase the capacity for knowledge transformation and innovation, and strengthen management and coordination of research and innovation.

“Our program also aims to integrate gender into all research and innovation activities, to mobilize more funds for research, to promote the commercialization of innovations, to exploit intellectual property and to strengthen networks with research institutions. ‘teaching, research and cultural’, added the DVCAA.

The President GMC-Prof. William Bazeyo (4th L) introduced some of the GMC members present L-R: Dr Roy Mayega, Dr Frank Mwiine, DVCAA-Dr. Umar Kakumba, Dr Betty Ezati, Dr Robinah Kulabako, Dr John Mutenyo and Dr Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala at the second RIF stakeholder consultative workshop for representatives of NGOs, the private sector and development partners on January 31, 2020, CTF1, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / Courtesy).

He therefore urged participants to work closely with the University in its quest to strengthen Uganda’s research capacity and results by contributing generously to the discussions in the stakeholder workshop.

The Chairman of the RIF Grant Management Committee (GMC), Professor William Bazeyo, noted in his speech that the workshop was Makerere’s first engagement with the private sector to develop a research program. “We are transforming Makerere into a research-led university in the humanities and sciences, which will translate into increased research output.”

He noted that although 71% of the research continues to be funded by donors, the intervention of UGX $ 30 billion by the government of Uganda through the RIF is a move that has been very well received by the community of Makerere University. It shares the University’s desire to also mobilize resources to finance research in the private sector.

“RIF grants are awarded to projects that have an impact on communities and national development priorities. So we, like you, would like our stakeholders to make an additional contribution to what we should be looking for so that together we can develop a comprehensive research program, ”added Professor Bazeyo.

The President of the GMC also underscored the University’s intention to produce data-driven innovations and increase the dissemination of research by collaborating with the private sector and other stakeholders.

Comments received from the parallel group discussions will be used by the GMC to define priority research and innovation areas for the different sectors. Participants in the health sector in particular described; the need for innovative ICT systems that reduce wait times for patients, explore opportunities for demographic dividends and ways to increase data exchange between healthcare stakeholders as some of the research priorities.

