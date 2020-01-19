advertisement

Makerere University has published its academic calendar for semester two 2020 (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Makerere University has published its 2020 semester two school year program.

After successfully completing the 70th graduation ceremony on Friday, January 17, the university has published a schedule that will be followed throughout the remaining half of the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to a letter from the academic registrar, this began on Saturday January 18.

He said it would last seventeen weeks, while they take leave on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Students will begin their semester two exams from April 27, 2020 to May 17, 2020 (3 weeks) while the recess period will be from Saturday: May 16, 2020 to Saturday July 25, 2020 (10 weeks).

The end of play exams will start from July 20, 2020 to July 25, 2020 (1 week).

Holidays 2020

Sunday January 26, 2020 NRM Liberation Day

Sunday February 16, 2020 Archbishop Janani Luwum ​​Day

Sunday March 8, 2020 Women’s Day

Friday April 10, 2020 Good Friday.

Easter Monday

Mon, Apr 13 2020

labor Day

Fri, May 1, 2020

Eid al-Fitr

Probably May 24-25, 2020 *

