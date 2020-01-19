Makerere University has published its academic calendar for semester two 2020 (PHOTO / File)
KAMPALA – Makerere University has published its 2020 semester two school year program.
After successfully completing the 70th graduation ceremony on Friday, January 17, the university has published a schedule that will be followed throughout the remaining half of the 2019/2020 academic year.
According to a letter from the academic registrar, this began on Saturday January 18.
He said it would last seventeen weeks, while they take leave on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Students will begin their semester two exams from April 27, 2020 to May 17, 2020 (3 weeks) while the recess period will be from Saturday: May 16, 2020 to Saturday July 25, 2020 (10 weeks).
The end of play exams will start from July 20, 2020 to July 25, 2020 (1 week).
Holidays 2020
Sunday January 26, 2020 NRM Liberation Day
Sunday February 16, 2020 Archbishop Janani Luwum Day
Sunday March 8, 2020 Women’s Day
Friday April 10, 2020 Good Friday.
Easter Monday
Mon, Apr 13 2020
labor Day
Fri, May 1, 2020
Eid al-Fitr
Probably May 24-25, 2020 *