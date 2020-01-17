advertisement

Login page to the AIMS student portal.

MAKERERE – The Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Support Department (DICTS) of the University of Makerere has published a guide to the use of online student applications on the AIMS portal.

Things you need

Applicants need an active email address and contact number, letter of admission to select key details, including student number, registration number, accepted program and an Internet connection.

Access to the student portal link:

The student must simply obtain a computer or a gadget connected to the Internet to allow him to access https://student.mak.ac.ug

For students pursuing their studies, they are required to use a registration number with this to serve as a password while their first year counterparts need a student number which also functions as a word. password.

The student will also need to verify their credentials, including names, phone contacts and email address to allow the system to capture the required data.

Students will then create their own password with a minimum length of 6.

“If you are a new student, your user ID is your student number and your password is also your student number. If you are a permanent student, your user ID is your registration number and your password is also your registration number, ”reads a DICTS document.

As part of the migration verification exercise, students will also need to verify their bio-data.

Please look Downloads for complete guideMakerere-AIMS-Student-User-Guide-mak

comments

