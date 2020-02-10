advertisement

Launch of a project funded by the RIF of Makerere University on the empowerment of the food industry (EAPI) (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The University of Makerere’s RIF project on empowering the food industry to meet quantity and quality for the local and export market has been launched.

The program focuses on improving the practical skills of students at Makerere University was officially launched by the Processing and Marketing Commissioner of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Joshua Mutambi during the week last at the conference room, School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bioengineering.

advertisement

This function brought together officials from the ministries and agencies concerned, the private sector mainly from the food industry, civil society organizations and the academic world, among others.

During the fiscal year (2019/20), Makerere University received special funding totaling 30 billion Ugandan shillings (equivalent to $ 8,100,000) from the Government Research and Innovation Fund (FRR) to supplement the research funding available to meet the unfunded priorities essential to accelerating development across different sectors of the economy in Uganda from that, UGX. 15 billion were disbursed by the Ministry of Finance to the Makerere account.

Out of more than 700 proposals submitted to the RIF Secretariat, 222 were awarded to the various colleges and other units (MUBS included). Thirty (30) proposals from CAES staff were considered for funding by the RIF Round 1, No. 1, fiscal year 2019/2020

This particular project, “Empowerment of the food industry to meet the quantity and quality for the local and export market; a program focused on improving the practical skills of students at Makerere University, “is led by Dr. Julia Kigozi as a principal investigator at an estimated cost of UGX 223 million.

While officially opening project activities and delivering training modules for Makerere University students, Commissioner Dr. Joshua Mutambi said Uganda’s exports have gone from $ 2.6 billion to during fiscal year 2015/16 to 3.5 billion in fiscal year 2018/19.

Highlighting the role of the university in training young people and agro-processors, Dr Mutambi said that agriculture remains a key factor in Uganda’s economic growth, wealth creation and food security , 68% of the population being involved in subsistence farming.

“Like the government’s Vision 2040, the NDPIII provides added value, diversification and innovation for sustainable industrialization, it is important that farmers, processors, students and young people are trained and equipped to produce, processing and marketing to support the supply of necessary quality products. by national and international markets, ”noted the commissioner.

Dr Mutambi said that during the launch of the Rwenzori Expo2020 at Fort Portal on January 31, 2020, HE the President hailed the value added activities of local producers and urged the nation to diversify the sources of wealth by emphasizing on added value and innovation thanks to industrialization.

Launch participants section (PHOTO / PML Daily)

The commissioner noted with concern that the country imports far more processed food than it exports, but the government has attracted many multinational supermarkets.

He said the sector has good potential for generation and growth of exports, job creation and significant added value if issues such as improving productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, access proven modern technologies and standards are discussed.

Dr. Mutambi thanked the initiators and founders of the project for using the Triple Helix partnership model (the interaction between government, academia and the business community) which has helped other countries to develop.

The Commissioner observed that most MSMEs have failed to support their businesses due to many factors, including lack of innovation, adherence to standards and lack of interaction through the practices of the Triple Helix model.

“The objectives of this project will greatly contribute to improving the processing program, the promotion of the agrifood sector and the implementation of the BUBU policy helping to reduce the import of value-added food products.”

The skills that will be developed during the project period will allow students, MSMEs and other stakeholders to manage their production processes as entrepreneurs, which will lead to innovation, higher quality production and to exports, “said Dr. Mutambi.

He expressed the government’s commitment to provide an environment conducive to business growth. He highlighted some of the initiatives taken by the government, including the creation of a MSME development directorate within the ministry, as well as the policy and strategy for the implementation of MSMEs, the BUBU policy, the trade policy on cereals and the strategy and provision of infrastructure for industrial parks across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of the Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB), the Director of Business Information, Mr. Oketcho Lawrence Michael, appreciated Makerere University for the initiative that brings together the public, private and academic sectors to allow food processors and students to produce products. which meet the quantity and standards of local and export market.

He said the initiative was consistent with the National; Export development strategy 2015-2020 and the NDPII and NDPIII to increase the number of manufacturers and agro-processed products in the export sector.

“The UEPB is mandated to promote and develop exports, but it all starts with having the right product in our local market before exporting them. All the agro-processors who signed up for this project, you have done the right thing and we are committed to supporting you, ”said Mr. Oketcho.

He described the services offered by the UEPB, including the export readiness assessment program, capacity building for producers; Business to Business Forums and ensure a structured and coherent implementation of the export program in all MDAs.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) chief certification officer, Ronald K Ahimbisibwe, described the project as an opportunity that will help UNBS identify students before and after graduation.

“The mandate of UNBS is to develop and promote standards, which means that you have the opportunity to identify in which area you wish to be promoted. This initiative will also promote and assist processors and manufacturers to meet the required standards, “said Ahimbisibwe.

He stated that the Bureau had developed an online certification application system, but that the applicant had to ensure that it was legally incorporated, had adequate documentation and hygiene, had the correct packaging and labeling , among other conditions.

He warned agro-processors against non-compliance with standards by saying that this entails heavy penalties.

He expressed UNBS ‘commitment to work with the university and implored the institution to ensure that its laboratories are certified.

UEPB Business Information Director Oketcho Lawrence speaking at launch (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Ronald Maseruka, RIF Research Support Officer at Makerere University, said that the University has received funding from the Government of Uganda to support research and innovation as a driver of development and transformation.

The fund’s objective, according to Maseruka, is to increase the local generation of translatable research and evolutionary innovations that fill the main gaps needed to drive Uganda’s development agenda.

“We received over 700 proposals from the university and just over 200 were selected. The College of Agriculture has received around 14% of the awards and Dr Julia Kigozi from the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Biosystems is one of them, ”reported Maseruka.

He said the RIF secretariat has consulted with various stakeholders to develop a strategy that will guide the university’s research program. Maseruka also said that the second call for applications for the FRR was in February 2020.

The Dean School of Food Technology, Nutrition, and Bio-engineering represented by Professor Charles Muyanja highlighted the main aspects of the project, including empowerment, quantity, quality and standards.

He said that the issue of quantity produced and quality are challenges facing agro-processors.

“Quality is very difficult to find. This project is important for solving life problems. Standards are there for a purpose and that is why we are here. Without standards, producers cannot access markets at the national, regional and international levels, said Professor Muyanja.

Professor Muyanja also said that standards are also important for consumer confidence in the product and the safety of their health, and without standards it cannot be certified.

He expressed the need for universities, agro-processors and government to work together, adding that the project was committed to solving the challenges in the agro-processing sector.

“This project is part of the university’s mandate. He will train the students and ensure that quality products are on the market.

Most of the project objectives are not included in the curriculum and, therefore, it is also important considering the curriculum. We may have to think about vocational training after the university program, ”suggested Professor Muyanja.

He said a number of value chain analyzes have found that most standards for food, such as avocados, are not known and that a new department will likely need to be created to manage that.

Professor Muyanja also implored the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association (USSIA) to work with university students with knowledge and skills and as one of the best resources to tap into.

“Our courses offered help to create quality in the products. Trust our students and offer them practical experiences in your factories and laboratories. Empower them and train them in problem solving techniques, ”asked Professor Muyanja.

The Dean School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bio-engineering represented by Professor Charles Muyanja highlighted the main aspects of the project, including empowerment, quantity, quality and standards (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Makerere University lead researcher Dr Julia Kigozi said that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) make a substantial contribution to the provision of basic goods and services and to the generation of income. export and tax for national socio-economic development and therefore require focusing on the development agenda of nations.

PI said MSMEs need to strengthen their ability to compete in national, regional and international markets in order to strengthen Uganda’s industrialization agenda.

“University-industry-government projects (Tripple Helix Partnership) are driving phenomenal economic growth. In this project, the School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bioengineering in partnership with the UNBS and the UEPB will train practitioners in 40 MSMEs in agro-processing with skills that will allow them to develop processes leading to quality products meeting certification standards and the ability to meet the capacity required for local and export markets.

She said university students were part of the project team, thereby providing hands-on training for students and providing them with skills relevant to the workplace.

As a partner, Dr Julia said that UNBS takes into account the aspect of compliance with national and international standards while the Uganda Export Promotion Council exports the aspect of product marketing and preparation export markets.

On the other hand, the School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bioengineering will offer the project modules, including process and value chain management; Optimization of products; Application of GMP and hygiene; Processing; Effective quality control; Efficient waste management; Development of infrastructure to meet quality and production capacity.

According to Dr. Julia Kigozi, the objectives of the project are to establish a hub bringing together the food industry, UNBS, SFNB and UEPB; Train 40 agro-industrial MSMEs; Train processors in the certification of 40 agro-industrial MSMEs; Optimizing product quality and the food processing chain for 20 agro-processors and; develop plans for quality control, waste management, plant design and product marketing.

Other goals are; train all staff at each of the 20 MSME facilities on hygiene; improve the critical thinking, problem solving, leadership, teamwork, creativity and communication skills of the school’s graduate students; Establish a hub for design manufacturing and dissemination of food processing equipment.

PI said that by the end of the project, it should have established an information desk, developed training modules, trained 40 students and 40 MSME staff, and improved collaboration between the school and stakeholders. ‘food industry.

The other expected results of the project are the collaboration protocol between university, government and industry; Efficient delivery of UNBS and UEPB services; Development of local solutions for the food industry and; students with skills relevant to the industry.

comments

advertisement