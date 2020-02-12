advertisement

Students from Makerere I.T will represent Uganda in the Huawei Global ICT Skills competition (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Three students from Makerere University have been chosen to represent Uganda in the Huawei ICT global competition which is in its regional final phase in South Africa. These three best students, chosen on merit, excelled in the national preliminary and final examinations of the competition which took place between October and December 2019.

This is the second edition of the Huawei ICT Competition in Uganda with more than 2,500 students who have registered to participate and out of these 100, they excelled in the national final exam.

Under the theme “Connection, glory, future”, the Huawei 2019-2020 global ICT competition aims to provide a platform for global ICT talents to demonstrate their skills, compete and communicate, encourage ICT-related studies and stimulate growth of a robust ICT talent ecosystem.

The 2,500 participants in the Makerere, Kyambogo, University of Science and Technology of Mbarara, Nkozi, Mbarara, Kabale, Lira, Gira, Muni, UCU and MUBS competitions have free access to the learning material on the learning platform. Huawei line in different courses such as Network and Cloud tracking. The network track includes Router & Switch, Security and Wireless Lan while the Cloud track includes artificial intelligence, Big Data, cloud computing and storage. They studied and were subjected to preliminary and national exams, the three best students of which are all from Makerere University. They are Magola Kenneth, Okello Stephen and Mudulo Gerald.

Students taking the national final exam at Huawei offices (PHOTO / PML Daily)

They should travel to South Africa on March 22, 2020 to participate in the regional final with other African countries and later in May in China, Shenzhen in the world final among the rest of the world.

Mr. Liaoshuangquan, director of human resources of Huawei in Uganda, noted that the competition is very relevant for every student and ICT professional, as it is a holistic approach to skills development for employment, employment productivity and growth.

“The Huawei ICT Competition and Academy is a comprehensive approach to developing skills for jobs, improving productivity and growth. The training content of this program has been aligned with the skills required in the labor market. This is why we are dedicated to working even more closely with universities across the country to better equip students with the next generation of technologies and create the platform for Ugandan students to demonstrate that they are capable of becoming world-class experts, “said Liaoshuangquan.

The second edition of this skills competition started in October 2019 with several roadshows at the aforementioned universities and also a boot camp training to prepare participants for the competition to take the exams.

Huawei Human Resources Director Liaoshuangquan continued to note that the top 11 students from the 100 national finalists will be awarded at a ceremony in March with Huawei professional certificates, Huawei gift devices and job / internship opportunities at Huawei.

Thanks to the ongoing initiative to close the ICT skills gap and foster the ICT talent pool needed for national socioeconomic development, Huawei Uganda has been working with government and academic partners since May 2019 to open its academies in the various universities of Uganda. To date, six academies have been opened at Makerere, MUBS, Soroti, Muni, Nkozi, Mbarara and Kabale University.

