advertisement

Students of Makerere University during a recent diploma (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Makerere University on January 11 denied social media claims that students supposedly graduating would be allowed to graduate after a crisis in its region.

Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, Acting Head of Communications and International Relations at Makerere University, described the information as false and misleading.

advertisement

“Graduates and their parents, guardians and the general public are asked to ignore malicious propaganda on social media and other media platforms claiming that graduates will attend the graduation ceremony without the necessary academic attire “reads an article in part on the University’s social media page.

Dr. Kiggundu explained that management has put in place emergency measures to ensure that all graduates’ dresses are ready the day they attend the ceremony.

Dr. Kiggundu explained that the official supplier of dresses for graduate students next week informed management at the last minute that he was having trouble delivering all of the graduation dresses on time.

The university said the suppliers’ actions constituted a breach of contract.

“Management regrets the inconvenience and anxiety caused by the contractor’s non-compliance with the contract and assures all graduates that everything is done to ensure a smooth graduation ceremony,” reads an extract. .

Makerere University management has threatened to sue Team Uniform Limited, the university’s supplier of graduation dresses, if they fail to deliver all of the required dresses, caps and hoods on time.

In a letter dated January 10, 2020, signed by the secretary of the University Yusuf Kiranda addressed to the director of the team uniform Steven Kasumba, the latter is accused of having breached the contract which was signed on February 20, 2017 for the sale of graduation dresses to the old.

“The 70th graduation is scheduled from January 14 to January 17, 2020. To date, however, you have only delivered 6,383 dresses, 900 caps, 6,792 hoods. These were delivered in different installments on Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 January 2020 ”, we read in an extract.

According to Kiranda, the number of dresses, hats and hoods delivered so far is less than what is required for the 70th graduation.

The ceremony will take place from Tuesday January 14 to Friday January 17

According to the university’s website, a total of 13,509 graduates (50.5% female and 49.5% male) will receive diplomas and degrees during the four-day ceremony in the plaza de la Freedom.

In total, 420 graduates obtained a cumulative weighted average (GPA) greater than 4.40, thus obtaining first class diplomas.

comments

advertisement