advertisement

Dr. Aaron Mushengyezi is the new vice chancellor of the Christian University of Uganda (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Anglican House of Bishops has approved the appointment of Dr. Aaron Mushengyezi as Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Dr Mushengyezi, Dean of the School of Languages, Literature and Communication at Makerere University, replaces Dr John Senyonyi, Vice-Chancellor of the UCU since 2010.

advertisement

The bishops selected Dr Mushengyezi during their meeting in Mityana on February 1, 2020.

Dr Mushengyezi becomes the third vice-chancellor of the UCU, the first having been Professor Stephen Noll. Previously, the UCU was a college of theology directed by Mgr Eliphaz Maari, who had been director of the UCU from 1997 to 2000.

The archbishop of Uganda’s outgoing church, Stanley Ntagali, has since ordered Dr. Ssenyonyi to hand over the baton to his successor.

Mushengyezi holds a doctorate from the University of Connecticut in the United States, is the author of Twentieth Century Literary Theory (2003), co-edited Africa in World Affairs (2004) and contributed articles on the children’s literature in several journals and books including The Oxford Encyclopedia of Children’s Literature (2006), Performing Community: Essays on Ugandan Oral Culture (2008) and Performing Change: Identity, Ownership and Tradition in Ugandan Oral Culture (2009).

He has also contributed to short stories in several anthologies, including Michael’s Eyes: The War against the Ugandan Child (2005) and The Mermaid of Msambweni and Other Stories: An Anthology from Africa (2007). Aaron has won numerous awards, including a postdoctoral fellowship from the African Social Sciences Program of the American Council of Learned Societies and an award from the Ford Foundation International Scholarship Program.

comments

advertisement