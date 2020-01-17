advertisement

R-L: The Chancellor-Prof. Ezra Suruma, Best General Student. Namukose Rita, vice-chancellor-Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, father and president of Mrs. Namukose Convocation-Dr. Tanga Odoi on day 3 of the 70th graduation ceremony, January 16, 2020, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Chancellor of Makerere University, Professor Ezra Suruma, called on graduates of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) to take on the enormous responsibility of rethinking the national and regional economic framework to ensure prosperity for all and improve survivability.

It was during the third session of the 70th graduation ceremony held on January 16, 2020, in the Freedom Square of Makerere University.

“As graduates in economics, finance, statistics and information science, you are the next generation of economists, planners, information and data managers to design a new framework that can create full employment of our human and natural resources. We need far-reaching innovations in finance, planning and information technology, “said Professor Suruma.

The Chancellor congratulated MUBS for producing the best overall graduate for the fifth consecutive time and his remarkable achievements in education, training, research and the enormous contribution to graduates and to Uganda in general.

Ms. Namukose Rita from MUBS has become the best student in general and the best student in the humanities. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international business, obtaining a GPA of 4.92 out of 5. Ms. Namukose has been recognized for her academic success by the Makerere University Convocation.

The main MUBS-Prof. Waswa Balunywa (right) flanked by vice-chancellor-prof. Barnabas Nawangwe (left) makes his remarks on day 3 of the 70th graduation ceremony, January 16, 2020, Makerere University, Kampala Uganda.

Dr. Fredrick Tanga Odoi, president of the convocation, presented him with a plaque and 1 million UGX in recognition of his excellent performance. Thousands of MUBS graduates, including 7 with doctorates, have graduated from Makerere University.

Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe noted that MUBS is recognized as one of the best business schools in Africa and congratulated the council, management and staff of MUBS for the great improvements in infrastructure and research.

“MUBS is an important component of the University of Makerere and we hope that the School will prosper in order to raise the Makerere flag even higher while we all contribute to the socio-economic development of our country and our region… together, we will achieve even more, ”said Professor Nawangwe.

To the graduates, he said, “Makerere cherishes you, looks good on you, and remember that you’ve walked through the doors of Makerere University.”

Professor Juma Waswa Balunywa, director of the Makerere University Business School, expressed his gratitude to the parents, guardians, parents and sponsors for their sacrifices and congratulated all the graduates for the success of their academic programs.

He called on graduates to be proud of MUBS and Makerere University using the skills and knowledge gained for the benefit of their communities, their country and their nation as a whole.

