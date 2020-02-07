advertisement

Part of Makerere University staff led by Vice-Dean, Professor Fredrick Makumbi and students from JHU-Makerere University in a group photo after the seminar (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – Each year, we receive a group of a dozen students from John Hopkins University who are paired with some of our students for a unique peer learning experience.

The students traveled to rural and urban areas during their month-long stay, which culminated in a recent seminar where they shared their experiences of three weeks of field work.

During the seminar, students made presentations in designated groups on topics such as water and sanitation, nutrition, maternal and child health, adolescents, HIV, as well as orphans and vulnerable children.

The students highlighted the main public health challenges such as lack of space in hospitals, inadequate medical supplies, lack of hand washing facilities, poor waste disposal which constitute real threats to communities.

As part of problem solving, students designed intervention plans with recommendations such as the need for empowerment through community awareness, appropriate waste management, the need for training in nutrition, among others.

Speaking at the seminar, MakSPH vice-dean, Professor Fredrick Makumbi, congratulated the MaKSPH-John Hopkins team for a successful peer learning experience that exposed them to public concerns such as malaria, malnutrition and waste management, adding that they should be inspired to design a more scalable and sustainable project plan to promote public health.

In his remarks, John Hopkins University team leader Mieka Smart praised the MakSPH-Makerere partnership because students are exposed to public health experiences involving communities.

“Having interactions with communities helps to take hold of a human-centered concept by tapping into what people think is what the students were able to experience,” said Dr. Smart. In addition, she noted that the partnership allows students to network and build a lasting friendship that could help their careers as young researchers.

Suzan Nakalawa, a scholarship student from MakSPH, said, “During our visit, we had the opportunity to care for patients who were memorable. It gave me the inspiration to always go back and volunteer whenever I can. We also visited Lake Mburo National Park, which was great. “

