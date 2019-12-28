advertisement

Start the day with a walk on the beach before refreshing yourself in the pool or reading a book in the shade of a tree.

No, it’s not a five-star beach resort, but you could be forgiven if you thought it was one.

The Casuarina Residence has all the luxury features you’d expect from a resort and definitely looks like tropical gardens surround the 2,911-square-foot facility.

But for $ 5.975 million, it could be a happy buyer.

The impressive property in Harper Court is owned by Kees Weel, the founder of motorsport manufacturer PWR Holdings and father of retired V8 supercar driver Paul Weel. He and his partner Sharon bought it about five years ago, drawn to its “security, serenity, and privacy.” Mr. Weel said when it hit the market that he loved walking on the beach before going to work in the morning.

“We call it our own private beach,” he said.

“The only reason I sell is because I have hardly been there in the past 12 months.”

The two-story house, designed by the renowned architect Paul Uhlmann, has a unique design that makes optimal use of its envious position.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and stacker glass doors provide a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor areas, while an open floor plan and high ceilings make the room feel much larger than it is.

The large kitchen with cupboards made of New Guinea rosewood and appliances from Gaggenau is a highlight of the main living area, which also has a gas fireplace and a built-in window seat.

On the upper floor, an en-suite with marble accents forms the heart of the master bedroom.

There are three more bedrooms upstairs, while a guest bedroom is on the ground floor.

A resort-style pool and spa in the heart of the property provide the perfect place to sit back and relax.

The Kollosche agent Rob Lamb, who markets the property together with Michael Kollosche, said the house offers privacy in a beautiful location.

“There is already local interest from people who are … upgrading,” he said.

