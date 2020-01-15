advertisement

The endless play of the Google Play Store with a sketchy app whack-a-mole shows no sign that it will end soon, as researchers from cyber security company Bitdefender identified a total of 17 Google Play apps on Tuesday – with more than half a million installations between them – such as using multiple tricks to serve users with unwanted advertisements.

App developers have found great success by using different tricks to keep their apps under the radar of Google’s security measures that cover the application market, but the fact is that skating is way too easy. They use tactics such as these apps they relied on, such as showing ads at random times and spreading their code across multiple files – although they also make sure that their code does what the Google Play Store description promises, what seems to imply that they are otherwise legitimate.

From the moment of this writing, Google has been informed of the apps “and the reported apps are taken offline,” said Bitdefender, who continued Tuesday in his report:

“Although they are not malicious in themselves, the tactics (these apps that are used) to smuggle themselves to Google Play and evade Google’s screening system are traditionally associated with malware. Waiting 48 hours before hiding their presence on the device, splitting the app’s code into multiple source files, and delaying ads until 4 hours after the app is installed are among the tactics these developers use to put their apps on Google Play plants. “

The report contains a number of complaints from users who have remained in the Google Play Store after trying the different apps:

Users complained that their battery was empty, and there is also the possibility that one or more of these apps may add even worse practices in updated versions of the app, so it is recommended that you remove one of the following apps:

Car racing 2019

4K Wallpaper (Background 4K Full HD)

Backgrounds 4K HD

QR code reader & bar code scanner Pro

File Manager Pro – Manager SD card / Explorer

VMOWO City: Speed ​​Racing 3D

Barcode scanner

Screen Stream Mirroring

QR code – Scan and read a bar code

Period Tracker – Women’s Ovulation Cycle

QR & Barcode Scan Reader

Wallpapers 4K, backgrounds HD

Smart data transfer

Explorer File Management

Today Weather Radar

Mobnet.io: Big Fish Frenzy

Clock LED

