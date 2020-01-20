advertisement

“It’s not only good for downtown, it’s good for the whole community,” said Michelle Sponseller, director of downtown development for the City of Mount Pleasant.

The City of Mount Pleasant gives entrepreneurs a great reason to open a downtown store.

As part of the Make It Mount Pleasant program, the city is partnering with the Lake Trust Credit Union for a rent subsidy program.

“It’s a way to bring new businesses into our downtown. We are really going to focus on retail, entertainment, the arts and restaurants, ”said Sponseller.

Each year, the Make It Mount Pleasant program will accept two new businesses to receive a full year of rent assistance.

For the first three months, Lake Trust will pay 40% of its rent.

The amount paid decreases quarterly until the end of the year.

“This will help local entrepreneurs to ease this initial burden on rent. What they can do is reinvest in the business, “said Sponseller.

Help businesses build a solid foundation for them to last.

“The great thing about the program is that it can be flexible according to their needs,” said the sponsor. “They can choose which space is best for them based on their needs. A restaurant has very different needs from an art, entertainment, or retail business. “

The city says it is not only important for the city center, but for the whole community.

Other local business owners agree.

“The downtown area has a lot of open space and these are older buildings so they are long and narrow and they have a lot of different possibilities that they could use for a space of this size,” said owner Michael Shuler from Hall of Heroes.

Shuler hopes that the program will continue after this year.

“It would be a huge help. I think when we first opened it would have been good to have something like this, “said Shuler.

