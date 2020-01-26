advertisement

What’s so good about it?

Sallynoggin may not be a travel destination like nearby Dun Laoghaire, Dalkey, Monkstown, Killiney, and Glasthule, but that’s good news for home buyers. In fact, Glenageary and Sallynoggin were pretty much identical on the maps of the early 20th century. In the current market, “underestimated” and “overlooked” often means “not short of bargains”.

In principle, home buyers can enjoy the proximity to these “more desirable” addresses and their countless amenities, but without the breathtaking price tags. And yet Sallynoggin has its very own identity, with a long-standing group of residents who are very proud of the neighborhood and stick to the name. The area has traditionally been a quiet working class neighborhood, but as was the case with Monkstown Farm and Ballybrack, young, up-and-coming professionals are concerned about their obvious appeal.

The area consists primarily of former communal residential buildings built by the Dún Laoghaire Borough Corporation between the late 1940s and mid-1950s. For potential buyers, there is a nice inventory of old townhouses with the space that many families need. As an added bonus, they are usually well built and well insulated.

Sallynoggin is a short hike to the darts, but most of these nearby coastal villages are less than half an hour away on foot. All the calm of life near the sea and yet without the crowds of visitors; and if you’re working in Sandyford or Dundrum, commuting is pretty straightforward too.

What is not so good

Tranquil can become too quiet for those who want to live near a hub. Many locals want more cafes and restaurants to be created in the immediate vicinity. The presence of huge retailers like Woodies and Power City often brings a lot of traffic to the area on weekends, which makes getting around a little annoying.

Where and what to buy

You need to quickly access what is available in the market because available properties in the immediate area do not show up too regularly and are usually sold at the right time. 34 Sallynoggin Park (€ 399,000, through Place Estate Agents) is a Three bedroom end of the terrace In need of refreshment, but with extensive gardens that cannot be overlooked at the front or back. The well-presented 88 Glenageary Avenue (€ 725,000, via Brady & McCarthy) has an above average price For the area, however, there is a house with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a loft and almost 200 square meters of living space.

77 Kill Avenue is near IADT Dún Laoghaire and has an address from Dún Laoghaire (€ 595,000, via Sherry Fitzgerald Dún Laoghaire) spacious four bedrooms It is less than a kilometer from the heart of Sallynoggin.

Sallynoggin roundabout, Co Dublin. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Where and what to rent

Again, certain real estate agents usually describe Sallynoggin properties in their ads as being in Glasthule or Dún Laoghaire. A two-bedroom property can cost around 1,600 to 1,800 euros a month, which is far below the average rental price in Dún Laoghaire.

Where to eat and drink?

The Sallynoggin Inn on Sallynoggin Road is a local institution, while Baker’s Corner (Kill O’The Grange) and The Grange (Deansgrange Road) in nearby Deansgrange are great for cozy pubs. Sallynoggin offers some great takeaways, from Happy Times (2 O’Rourke Business Park) to Fish & Chip favorite San Siro (9 Church Place). The immediate area is obviously crying out for a neighborhood brunch spot or bistro, but dozens are in nearby Dún Laoghaire.

Who lives there

The population of Sallynoggin was populated for years, and many of the people who grew up there stayed in the area. According to the results of MyHome.ie, the age structure is as follows: 18 percent of the locals are under 16 years old; 24 percent are in the 16-34 age group, 20 percent are in the 35-49 age group, 20 percent are between 50 and 64 years old, and 18 percent are over 65 years old.

Pearse Street, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin. Photo: Dara Mac Donaill

Good for families

The playing fields on both sides of Sallynoggin Road and St. Joseph’s Boys AFC are ideal for sporty families. There is a Lidl for the large family shop in the village, and the Sallynoggin Youth & Community Facility welcomes guests between the ages of 10 and 18.

Regarding elementary schools, St. Kevin National School offers Sallynoggin on Pearse Street (Catholic, mixed). The day school / boarding school Rathdown School (Church of Ireland, girls) offers primary and secondary tuition, while the Holy Child Community School (multidominational, mixed) is another popular option after primary school. The latter is particularly proud of its inclusiveness and diversity with a strong music, art and sports program.

Arrivals and round trips

Glenageary Dart Station is about a 20-minute walk from the heart of Sallynoggin – a trip into town can take around 40 minutes in this way. Dublin bus lines that reach Sallynoggin include lines 7, 7A / B, 45A and 111 that go to Dún Laoghaire. The network is described by the locals as “reasonable”, although there is hope that the situation will improve soon with the implementation of the BusConnects program.

What do the locals say?

“I moved to a house in Sallynoggin in late 2018 from a rather soulless apartment complex in Cabinteely, and I couldn’t be happier with my move.” Sallynoggin has a lot to offer, but it’s the strong sense of community that I would rate above all else. On the whole, the locals go out of their way to take care of each other, including their new neighbors. And you don’t have to look too closely to see the care with which the majority of people take care of their homes and gardens.

Sallynoggin has a number of small supermarkets and other local businesses such as gyms, woodies and power city. The coastal town of Dún Laoghaire and other southern Dublin neighbors such as Glenageary, Cabinteely and Glasthule are just a short walk away. “- Eleanor Mary, civil servant,

