What’s so good about it?

Almost 50 years ago, Blanchardstown was a tiny village with a lively main street that was mainly surrounded by green areas and forests. These days, however, Blanchardstown has become one of Dublin’s most densely populated suburbs. Country estates and settlements have merged to create their own neighborhoods (such as Tyrrelstown or Damastown), while the Blanchardstown Center has made the village an independent, bustling metropolis. With 200 stores and space for 7,000 cars, the Blanchardstown Center offers everything the buyer could want. Bars, restaurants, cafés, a library and a theater have sprung up on the site. Some big companies like eBay moved to West Dublin, so Blanchardstown often feels busier than most other cities. In the midst of the seismic change, the main resistance is still strange. Thanks to the good transport connections to the airport and the city center, Blanchardstown offers great value and comfort for homebuyers.

The center of Blanchardstown. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

What is not so good

As in any densely populated area, traffic can be a curse, especially on weekends and Thursday evenings when shoppers take this pilgrimage for retail. Blanchardstown has had bad press over the past few years due to organized crime (Dublin West, which includes Blanchardstown, recorded the third highest crime rate in the country last year, with 539 crimes per 10,000 people). However, Blanchardstown is so extensive and diverse that it is possible to live there and still stay away from anti-social behavior.

Where and what to buy

Coolmine Boulevard near the village of Blanchardstown. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

Coolmine Boulevard is a mature and quiet part of the area and yet close to the action. Number 46 is a spacious semi-detached house with three beds, study, utility room and a decent garden (€ 425,000, via DNG Castleknock). Waterville is a well-maintained complex, and 21 Malin Hall is a spacious penthouse apartment with a wrap-around terrace that offers a better view than most other apartments (€ 295,000, via Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock). 33 Springlawn HeightsIn the immediate vicinity of the center you can buy a single-family house with four beds and three bathrooms (€ 399,000, through Duffy Auctioneers). If you are looking for a home that literally needs nothing more than your own sofa, 9 main street (€ 360,000, via Moovingo) is close to the original shopping center and some great restaurants and pubs.

The Black Wolf Bar, Main Street, Blanchardstown Village. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

Where and what to rent

The apartments are relatively well equipped and are expected to spend 1,500 to 1,800 euros for a well-equipped double bed in a central location. On the market for a family home? Four bedroom houses have been sighted online for 2,200 to 2,400 euros. A studio apartment in the village could pay you back around 1,000 to 1,200 euros a month.

Where to eat and drink?

Main Street has some well-known gems. Rudy’s Restaurant (17 Main Street) is a cozy place with good cocktails, while Maximilian’s Bistro is a great wine and piano bar that offers something special. Brownes Steakhouse (The Plaza) and Thai Garden (Church Avenue) are also popular. Formerly The Vineyard Bar, The Black Wolf (Main Street) is a modern place with great craft beers and younger customers. The Bell (Castleknock Road) and Greyhound Inn (15 Main Street) have long been popular for local bars. The center of course has 25 on-site restaurants and cafes, including Nando, Captain America, Wagamama and (of course) the very popular Krispy Kreme Outlet.

Krispy Kreme Donut Restaurant at Blanchardstown Center. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

Who lives there

Parts of Blanchardstown have a longstanding community; Areas where generations of locals grew up and simply stay in the area. Still, much of Blanchardstown is made up of a variety of ages, nationalities, and income groups, making it a fantastically diverse part of Dublin.

Good for families?

You don’t have to travel far to keep the little ones entertained or active. The Aquatic Center has plenty to see and do, while the Leisureplex, Draíocht Theater, Blanchardstown Public Library and Odeon Cinema are also great for families. There are also several sports facilities, from the Coolmine Leisure Center and the Huntstown Community Center to the St. Brigid GAA Club. In Dublin alone there are 31 primary schools, 15 of them and six secondary schools, including the Blakestown Community School (multidominational, mixed), the Riversdale Community College (multidominational, mixed), the Hartstown Community School (multidominational, mixed) and Scoil Phobail Chuil Mhin (multidominational, mixed).

Rudy’s restaurant on Blanchardstown’s main street. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

Arrivals and round trips

There are a variety of transport links in the suburbs of Blanchardstown. An hour’s drive takes you from downtown to Blanchardstown on a good day (otherwise, you can sit on Navan Road during rush hour to treat yourself to a carefree stay). You will never have to wait long for a Dublin bus to connect you to Blanchardstown: routes 17A, 37, 38A / B / C / D, 39 / A, 40D, 70, 76A, 220, 236, 238, 239 and 270 move through the area. An arrow train takes you to Connolly (from Castleknock, Coolmine or Clonsilla) within 20-25 minutes. The nearby M50 also means that the airport is about a 20-minute drive away.

What do the locals say?

“People have very different views of Blanchardstown, but that’s because it’s a huge place with so much going on. It may not have a big main street, but the center makes up for it with all the amenities. There are many young couples and children in the village where I live and the third level in Blanchardstown (Dublin University of Technology) means that a lot of young people are hanging around there are parts that you wouldn’t call overly pleasant, but you could say that everywhere. It’s easy to avoid, but it’s a really great place for me to live with everything I want, “says Pat Spillane, who has retired.

The center of Blanchardstown. Photo: Crispin Rodwell / The Irish Times

“I grew up on Roselawn Road in Blanchardstown in the 1970s and 1980s and now live at Laurel Lodge,” says Catherine Bourke. “There are many of us locals who either never moved away or came back. There is a small but important Irish language movement in Blanchardstown with a number of Naíonra (preschools) and a fantastic Bunscoil (primary school), Scoil Oilibhéir in Coolmine. They organize courses for adults and bring out Gaeltachts in the surrounding area.

“I love the feeling of driving over the humped bridge from Castleknock to Blanchardstown. There is a fantastic park called Millenium Park, which is very well looked after by the Fingal County Council. “

Do you live in malahide If so, please tell us what’s good and what’s not good in your neighborhood. E-mail homeanddesign@irishtimes.com

