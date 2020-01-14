advertisement

Gardaí warned the public on Wednesday of a major traffic disruption in Dublin city center due to a major farmer protest against beef prices.

Over 400 tractors are expected to take part in a series of demonstrations to highlight the low prices for beef farmers.

The individual Irish farmers hosting the demonstration indicated that it would be “significantly larger” than previous protests in November and December.

Hundreds of farmers from across Ireland are expected to come together on Kildare Street to protest in front of the Department of Agriculture and Dáil.

Farmers remain concerned that the beef task force is making no progress in meeting its demand that beef processors pay higher prices to farmers in the sector.

This was followed by the resumption of the Task Force talks when representatives of key supermarket groups attended their first face-to-face meeting with representatives of various agricultural organizations, including the Irish Farmers’ Association, the Beef Plan Movement and Maicre na Feirme.

Individual Irish farmers said that the task force, which includes representatives from all stakeholders, “quickly became an interlocutor to dispel farmers’ concerns without the government or the meat industry intending to remove the impasse”.

Although the protest should not start before 2 p.m., according to Gardaí, traffic would be impaired from 10 a.m. due to a series of road closures in the city center.

The streets around Leinster House, including Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, St. Stephens Green South, Merrion Square West / South / East and Merrion Street Upper, are closed to all traffic.

In addition, traffic will be diverted east on Kevin Street to New Bride Street, while from 2:00 p.m. only public transport will be permitted in the green north and east of St. Stephen.

According to Gardaí, motorists should also expect some delays on the main routes to Dublin from noon, as the tractors gradually approach the city center.

Authorities indicated that the bus lanes are not affected and commuters are advised to use public transport where possible.

