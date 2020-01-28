advertisement

Work is expected to begin on essential safety improvements to a notorious Derby junction that has been plagued by accidents.

Derby City Council says it expects new traffic lights to be installed at Five Lamps very soon.

The bosses of the authority could not give a start date for the start of work, but said they expect the project to be completed within three weeks.

The need to improve safety at the Derby junction, connecting Allestree and the city center, became more immediate earlier this month when a daytime accident saw a woman taken to hospital.

This happened at the junction where Kedleston Road meets Duffield Road.

A number of similar accidents occurred in 2019, which initially sparked calls for improved safety.

City Council then responded by planning to install more traffic lights after analyzing the traffic data at the intersection.

And this month’s latest accident at the junction prompted further calls to start work as soon as possible, with labor counselor Martin Repton saying “disappointed”, work hadn’t started earlier.

City Council said the work to come would not mean road closures at Five Lamps and that the work would be done over three days outside of peak periods.

A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: “The equipment has now been ordered and modifications to the controller are being worked out by the supplier.

“We currently do not have a specific start date as we are trying to get a priority niche with the supplier engineering team. However, we expect work to be completed within the next three weeks.

“The work will take around 3 days, outside peak periods and a few hours in the evening.

“There will be no road closures. Minor changes to the road markings will require traffic to stop for short periods, this will happen in the evening.”

