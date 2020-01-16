advertisement

One of East Staffordshire’s largest employers is reported to have been sold.

Sky News announced today that Fox’s Biscuits, which employs approximately 680 people at its Uttoxeter plant, may change owners later this year.

According to Sky sources, the parent company 2 Sisters Food Group should discharge the business so that the boss Ranjit Boparan can reduce its debt.

Sky reports that the company’s parent company, Boparan Holdings, has repayable debt of £ 630 million in 2021 in the form of high interest rate bonds.

This comes after 111 Fox employees were laid off from the Cheadle Road site last year, of whom only 34 lost their jobs on a mandatory basis. This was less than half of the 243 employees who initially said their jobs were threatened.

2 Sisters employs approximately 18,000 people in total and also owns the Hollands bakery.

In recent years, she has sold the Goodfellas pizza brand and Heanor Matthew Walker, the UK’s largest supplier of Christmas pudding.

The financial performance of the company has improved recently, as profits have increased in recent quarters.

New President at the helm

The news comes as 2 Sisters installs Richard Pennycook, a retail heavyweight, as president, with former outgoing president Lord Charles Allen of Kensington resigning.

Ranjit Boparan said: “I really enjoyed working with Charles and I would like to thank him for his wise advice, support and leadership over the past nine years.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract Richard to the position of President and I look forward to working with him.

“His knowledge, skills and industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to transform the business.”

Mr. Pennycook was chief executive officer of the cooperative group from 2014 and is recognized for having transformed the company.

He is also chairman of the British Retail Consortium and a non-executive member of the board of the Ministry of Education.

Fox’s makes premium cookies like party rings, oatmeal, rock bars and crunch creams.

