advertisement

The road bosses expect to announce major changes to the blocked A50 in a few weeks.

Motorists have been waiting for years to find out what will happen with the busy two-lane road in the second part of the A50 growth corridor project.

advertisement

The government’s £ 40 million project was announced in 2013, with Project B involving the bulldozer of the congested roundabouts McDonald’s and Derby Road in Uttoxeter, and their replacement by overflights.

However, project managers then abandoned these plans after learning of the extent of their impact, including people living nearby losing their homes and businesses.

The government’s roads department, Highways England, said that an announcement regarding Project B, including when construction could start, was not far off.

Spectacular images show the “old A50 bridge” on the A522 being demolished

(Image: Max Walker / Kevin Colclough)

A spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the announcement of the next phase of Highways England’s road investment strategy.

“We will provide an update on the project in due course.”

They added that the announcement is expected “in the coming weeks”.

The road investment strategy is a document defining the long-term approach to the country’s main roads and highways.

Philip Atkins, Head of the Staffordshire County Council, said: “The A50 is the most important transport link between the East and West Midlands and is a vital project that will support the creation of more more jobs while reducing congestion and improving road safety.

“We are working with our partners along the corridor, from Cheshire to the county councils of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and to the cities of Nottingham, Derby and Stoke, to pressure the government to make the project a reality.”

The story of the A50 growth corridor so far

Project A, completed in December 2018 after three years, saw the replacement of the “old A50 bridge” by a new one, connecting the busy road to the Bramshall Meadows subdivision. This project started in June 2016.

The A50 Growth Corridor is delivered by the Staffordshire County Council on behalf of the government agency Highways England.

According to the county council, the two projects will see congestion reduced, security problems dealt with and jobs created.

On the importance of the route, the Staffordshire County Council said: “The A50 is the most important transport link between the East and West Midlands and the planned improvements will also benefit major employers between Stoke and Derbyshire, making faster, easier and safer journeys. “

.

advertisement