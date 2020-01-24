advertisement

With several radio hits and impressive numbers on Spotify, Lauv has become a legitimate pop star.

On North American dates for his “How I’m Feeling” world tour, he will introduce several artists who will become stars themselves.

According to an official announcement, the tour opens with Maisie Peters, Role Model, Charlotte Lawrence and Alexander 23. Headline Planet has already published glowing reviews about Peters and Lawrence.

advertisement

Peters and Role Model will perform on North American dates between July 17 and August 9, while Lawrence and Alexander 23 will be featured on the series from August 11 to 29. The North American dates land in the middle of a world tour that begins in Monterrey on March 23 and ends in Brixton on November 17.

A poster follows with the US dates and the schedule for the opening event.

Lauv – Tour Bulletin about Donovan PR

advertisement