A Calgary Transit bus is seen moving to Blvd Shawville SE on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

City bus maintenance and CTrains, and plans for affordable housing projects could be the biggest casualties as the council tries to fill a massive hole in provincial funding for capital projects.

The council will discuss the effects of missing funding Monday, three months after the first provincial budget under the Conservative United government cut funding through the Municipal Stability Initiative (MSI) by $ 73m. The infrastructure delivery program will be replaced by a new model by 2022.

The city is proposing to cut capital spending by $ 60.4 million, while receiving $ 12.6 million from reserves to make the change.

MSI money usually finances construction projects such as recreation facilities, bridges and roads. Mayor Naheed Nenshi said shortly after the October provincial budget that the shortage meant many city projects would have to be delayed or canceled.

Documents prepared by city bureaucrats provide a detailed overview of how those cuts can be broken. Calgary’s four major projects – the new arena, the expansion of the BMO Center, the renovation of the Commons Arts and the field house – were not included in the review.

Public transit is set to take the biggest hit, with a capital budget of $ 10.5 million on the books for next year. About half of this comes from the budget for bus renewals, leaving older vehicles on the road longer and risking vehicle failure and service delays, according to city officials. There is also a $ 5 million hit in the refurbishment budget for CTrain cars, which means more breakdowns.

They formed. Dr Farrell said it is troubling to see these services receive another outage. Public transit suffered the biggest cuts when the city council cut $ 60m from its 2019 operation budget last summer.

“It will have a significant impact on public transit, and public transit is already sub-par. They do what they can with their budgets … but we are trying to deliver.”

A $ 860,000 cut on sidewalks and trails would also cancel plans for two multi-use road projects and pedestrian improvements. And getting $ 500,000 in pre-development funding for affordable housing could put that cost burden on project design, which could reduce the scope of housing projects, according to city documents.

In addition to giving cities less funding for MSI over the next two years, the provincial budget also abolished the Charter City Fiscal Framework, implementing a new model that would cut funding from $ 500m to $ 455m starting in 2022-23.

Farrell said the struggle to reach a sustainable equity financing deal is not unique to this provincial government, but sudden changes put cities in a difficult spot.

“We rely on these grants, and it is impossible to plan and be responsible if they are diligent.”

Another provincial budget is expected in the coming months, and Coun. George Chahal said the city should be ready to deal with any arrival.

“I think the province before, what they campaigned for, sent us some signals,” he said. “We need to accept and be prepared and have those conversations about what can affect us so that we are not blind – and then prepare our budgets accordingly.”

Last year’s provincial budget also canceled two grants the city was planning to use for transit and flood mitigation projects. Reports on the effect of these changes, as well as delayed provincial funding for the Green Line, will still come.

