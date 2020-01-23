advertisement

It has been said that getting to the top is actually much easier than staying there.

All of a sudden, everyone is out to get you. Instead of being the one hoping to cut you the big price, you are the one and the others are working overtime to find a way to lift you up a notch.

Dan Vanhooren tends to agree with that assessment, but he would be better off being a hunter than a hunter.

advertisement

“It’s just simple to be a follower, I think,” thought the head of the University of Calgary men’s basketball team. “And we’ve been there in my career at U of C, of ​​course we’ve been following for a couple of years. But over the past few years, we’ve held the position where we are and I honestly have a lot of respect for the teams that have managed to do it.

“You see some of the teams, like UCLA from back in the day or Carleton now in Canada, where they have maintained their level of success and they all rise and play their ‘A’ level against you. I think that makes it more tough, but it makes our group even mentally tougher. “

The Dinos currently rank second in the nation for those Carleton Ravens and have a long run across the West End, unbeaten in 47 games, not including last year’s nationals. During the regular season, that match is 37 games.

They will try to add to the totals this weekend in Saskatoon against the Huskies.

But how does a program like Carleton make it year after year strong? That’s Calgary’s challenge now.

University sport is a different animal than, say, the good, given the fact that there is a five-year eligibility term for players. Once a player grows up and thrives on an important part of the team, he or she quickly graduates and the cycle begins again.

University of Calgary Dinos basketball team during practice in Calgary on Monday, January 20, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk /

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

This is where the recruitment process becomes so critical. It’s difficult because there is a whole venue and four conferences looking at high school players and there has to be something that distinguishes one future school from another. Often times, it’s the closeness. Players like to stay closer to home.

More often than not, it is the success of a particular program.

“I think it’s a (factor),” Vanhooren noted. “We’ve always said your best recruiters are your players. So when you start getting players who are guys of some quality, whether they’re from Calgary or out of town, or if they’re from all over the world, you end up with the ability to recruit more of them. “

An interesting side light has been the German pipeline that Dinos have cultivated in recent years, beginning with the arrival of Lars Schlueter, followed by his Ulm mate Max Eisele, and now with third-year guard Simon Kutzschmar of Benningen.

It was Schlueter’s experience here that hastened others into doing so. He was a Canada West rookie in 2015 and third-team all-star conference in 2016.

“We now have two other German players,” Vanhooren said. “We hope that by recruiting Noah Wharton from Toronto and to the level he was at, almost being on the new national team, we will be able to get another quality player like him (from Ontario). And we did, “We ended up with Ezeoha Santiago. So we’re lucky to be recruited because of some of the things that have happened and because of the work our staff is doing on that front.

University of Calgary Dinos basketball player Noah Wharton during practice in Calgary on Monday, January 20, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk /

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

Wharton is out of Brampton while Trinidad-born Santiago grew up in Oakville. Removing players from basketball-rich Ontario is a must on every recruiter’s list; tends to verify that a program worthy of the attention of the whole nation.

The Wharton add-on was a meaningful one. As a rookie, he opened his eyes and earned considerable playing time, averaging 23 minutes per game.

“The coach came late,” the six-foot guard explained. “I didn’t know where to go. It was the best opportunity for me academics. The team is great, it always claims a national championship, so it was simply the best option for me.

“I think (winning) is a big factor. I don’t think anyone wants to play for a losing team. When you play with great players, they make you better. I think that’s what we think when we choose a school or playing with certain guys. You want to be the best player you can be and you can do it by playing great players. “

Adaptation has also been smooth.

“It was very easy for me,” Wharton added. “I felt prepared school where I was before, prepared me for Calgary. We did the same things, discovered other teams, watched film, just like here.”

Wharton is one of three players from Ontario on the Dino roster that is represented by every part of the country except Maritimes. Yes, there are also four locally grown products.

Eisele, meanwhile, viewed Calgary as the perfect all-around destination.

“In Germany, we don’t have that education and basketball connection or high-level sports,” the 6-foot guard explained. “So it was really a great opportunity for me to put them together and that was why I decided to come here. It’s a great program, educated and smart about basketball, so it was convenient.

“I brought Simon, Larsi brought me …,” Eisele smiled, “every two years a new one comes.”

He made the jump across the ocean four years ago and again it was the promise of the team that appealed to him.

University of Calgary Dino Basketball Head Coach Dan Vanhooren during practice in Calgary on Monday, January 20, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk /

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

“For me, it was always the biggest thing because basketball is a team team,” he explained. “I don’t mind being on a smaller team and scoring a lot of points. That’s not what I want. I want to be in a winning culture because it’s a whole different experience. I’ve always been on a winning team and I don’t know it any other way. Maybe the other way is fun too … but I don’t think so. I’m so glad I came across something very good like this. “

Eisele is one of four fourth-year players on the roster. Fortunately for Vanhooren, there are no fifth years, so there will be that continuity next season. But that doesn’t mean indoctrination of new recruits won’t happen and Eisele, as a veteran leader, will be in the thick of it.

“I think it’s really hard work and it has to be intentional,” he stressed. “You have to focus on maintaining that culture and with the young guys coming in who we had a great shift with, I think we did a pretty good job of integrating them and showing them that what is our way here.

“But it’s like any relationship because that’s what a team is. It’s a constant job.”

advertisement