A road connecting a prime tourist destination near Swadlincote will be closed for three months due to ongoing flood preparation work.

Tourists visiting Conkers Discovery, Rawdon Road, Moira, will find that they cannot access the popular site of the National Forest on the northwest side of Leciestershire until May.

However, motorists can still go to the site from the direction of Swadlincote.

Anyone trying to avoid the upcoming road closure may take a five-minute detour along a detour route.

The road will close from February 24 to May 1 while the County Council of Leicestershire will carry out flood reduction works.

The closure will be between the junction leading to Conkers Discovery and the crossroads of Shortheath Road, Ashby Road and Measham Road, Moira.

Emergency access will be maintained, but Burton Live is awaiting confirmation of the arrangements to allow access to businesses on the closed section.

A small section of nearby Bath Lane was also closed for a month, while flooding took place in September.

But Conkers Discovery was forced to close for nearly two weeks in November when the flooding caused damage to the interior of the attraction.

Conkers was asked for comments.

(Image: Burton live)

The diversion

Visitors wishing to travel to Conkers Discovery from Swadlincote can still do so normally by joining Rawdon Road from Reservoir Hill or crossing Spring Cottage and turning right on Reservoir Hill.

However, those arriving in Conkers from Moira and Ashby are advised to continue on Shortheath Road rather than turning left on Rawdon Road.

They should then continue on Shortheath Road and follow the road to Bath Lane.

Those going to Conkers can park in Conkers Waterside, which has limited space, at Bath Lane and walk to the Discovery side.

However, those wishing to park at Discovery should continue on Bath Lane, then turn right onto Slackey Lane and, at the T-junction, turn right onto Spring Cottage Road.

At the next T-junction, they should turn right into Reservoir Hill, which leads to Rawdon Road, and right into Conkers.

