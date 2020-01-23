advertisement

A toddler has suffered terrible injuries after a housekeeper in Singapore dipped her hand in a pot of boiling water because she “wanted to go home”.

The 16-month-old was taken to a Singaporean hospital after suffering second degree burns on her left hand and arm. Shocking pictures showed the severity of the babysitter’s repeated act.

media_cameraThe moment a housekeeper dips a child’s left hand into a pot of boiling water. Image: Asiawire / Australscope

advertisement

The recorded footage shows the moment when the 30-year-old woman, holding the toddler by the left hip, reaches for her hand and immerses her in boiling water on the stove.

The toddler’s mother, Amy Low, 40, has reportedly seen the CCTV material and confronted the housekeeper.

According to local media, friends of the maid said that she should intentionally hurt the child so that he can go back to Myanmar, formerly Burma, to Southeast Asia.

The parents called the police and the maid was arrested in Singapore. An investigation is ongoing.

media_camera The 16 month old girl was hospitalized with second degree burns. Image: Asiawire / Australscope

The incident is believed to have happened last week – the girl looked after the toddler and her eight-year-old sister while her parents were at work.

The oldest daughter called her father to explain that her little sister was badly injured.

However, the maid denied any wrongdoing and initially informed the parents that the child had accidentally touched a hot saucepan before it could prevent it.

media_camera The arrested maid allegedly committed the crime so that she could be sent back to Myanmar. Image: Asiawire / Australscope

According to local media, the parents trusted her and did not blame her for the accident, but they became suspicious when the housekeeper started packing her bags and insisted on returning to her job center when the doctors raised concerns.

The housekeeper’s fees were reportedly reimbursed to the family.

Originally published as a babysitter’s unthinkable act

,

advertisement