advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54, with Patrick Mahomes winning the MVP Award.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes only needed the waning minutes of Super Bowl 54 to end a lot of frustration.

A 50 year championship for the Kansas City Chiefs.

advertisement

Two decades are waiting for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.

All it took was two-digit falls in the postseason. Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback, who was elected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs 6:13 to 21 points in the final and scored a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “That is the greatest. Everyone on this team, nobody had bowed their heads. We believed in each other. We preached that all year round. “

The bosses (15-4) were 24: 0 and 17: 7 behind in the last playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game, they had almost no time to make a comeback.

Kansas City fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to chant and do the Tomahawk chop when KC fell behind 20:10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind.

But the acclaimed 49ers defense got late and Mahomes brought the magic that made him special.

He completed passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns went to Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit to three and Damien Williams, who took the lead. The first NFL title in head coach Reid’s two-decade career was won by Williams ’38-yard TD run, which helped the red-clad Chiefs fans sing “Andy!” Andy! “

The 61-year-old Reid won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 1996. He has been looking for a coach since he was hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost after the 2004 season on their only trip to the big game under Reid.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Reid, when confetti fell and the bosses celebrated the culmination of the NFL’s 100th season.

Mahomes found Hill, whose wobble leading to the second goal in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass Kansas City completed. A 20 yard pass interference call to Tarvarius Moore, who had this earlier choice, put the ball on the 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

The chief’s defense, confused by the Niners’ misdirection in the game, became stingy and forced a 3-0 win. Mahomes met Watkins just behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard win, which resulted in Williams’ first goal.

San Francisco (15: 4) had nothing left to offer in the fourth quarter, and his coach Kyle Shanahan experienced another breakdown in his team’s last game. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the collapse and loss of the Hawks’ Super Bowl in the extension to New England.

“We will lick our wounds and we will get over it,” said Shanahan.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and prevailed against Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the term Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy made with the AFC crown.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. “I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially for Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

San Francisco went 4:12 in 2018 and Shanahan was in a hot spot this season. He was approaching a ring again, but the Niners could not stop the calm attack in which Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other chiefs shone.

“We have hearts,” said Mahomes. “We never give up and the guys around us, the team leaders, have the attitude that we never give up.”

The Chiefs’ fourth-quarter fireworks matched the expected offensive explosion. There used to be some strong shoots, but not many large pieces.

The 49ers spent almost six minutes on their opening drive, but only got Robbie Gould’s 38-yard field goal. Kansas City recorded 7:26 for his next march, including a fourth-and-one run by Williams on a direct jump to the 49ers 1. All four bosses in the backfield turned around before the jump.

Mahomes took it upon himself to end the 15-game series with a run option.

The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s poorly advised praise was intercepted by pressure from Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth downward game paid off for KC, with Williams winning 3 on a pitchout. But the bosses stopped and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal.

San Francisco needed a spark, and as so often this season, the running game made it happen. The 49ers beat the chiefs in the trenches and won 53 yards in five successive rushes before Garoppolo struck two passes. In the second half, in the middle for Kyle Juszczyk, the full-back looked anything but good – perhaps the best tackle from Kansas City. J uszczyk stormed into the end zone for a 15 yard TD to tie it at 10.

Once again, Garoppolo was brilliant on a ride after being picked up. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a rating of 136.2 for such series after the TD.

Goulds 42-Yarder put the Niners in the lead for the first time. Again, their misguided games kept the chiefs off balance in defense.

Like Garoppolo in the first half, Mahomes then took cover and tried to hit Hill and was selected by Fred Warner. It was the first interception by Mahomes in five postseason games.

And it paid off with another efficient series for the Niners, finishing third with a 26-yard win against Kendrick Bourne. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, was 20 to 10 ahead of 1.

Hardly unknown area for Kansas City.

“As a team, we have the ability, not only on the offensive, but also as a team to find out what the other team is doing, put our foot in the ground and say that enough is enough,” said Kelce. “It’s something special.”

advertisement