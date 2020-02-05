advertisement

Sasikumar Mukund, who played in the first ATP Tour match of his career, faced a spirited challenge, but went 6-2, 7-6 in the first round of the $ 610,000 Tata Maharashtra Open on Wednesday at Balewadi Stadium against Japanese Taro Daniel ( 7) behind.

Daniel, who won a Challenger title in Burnie, Australia last week, pushed Mukund forward from the first set. Mukund loved in his first service game, but had to secure four breakpoints before he survived the next one.

Mukund could not keep his serve a third time because the Japanese needed 10 points in a row to get a 5-2 lead. In nervousness of closing the set, Daniel made two consecutive mistakes to give the Indian a chance of a double breakpoint, but he followed him with a backhand winner and an ace to improve the score. He converted the third target opportunity to make a sentence.

advertisement

RELATIVE

Maharashtra Open: Prajnesh classified first hurdle, Paes advanced in doubles

The Indian showed great fighting spirit in the second round, although he had failed most of his service games. He tried to be aggressive and was always successful when aiming for his opponent’s backhand, but he couldn’t control his forehead and missed several opportunities to beat the winners. He was particularly guilty of missing four light overhead blows after pushing the Japanese to the edge with aggressive setbacks.

In desperation to keep the ball in play, 27-year-old Daniel used defensive lobs that ran across the net. The Indian had enough time to decide on the placement of the shot, but left it a little late to send long or wide faces.

Mukund’s backhand play was strong, his forehead was decent when it clicked, but he just couldn’t contain the mistakes. For the record, he met 28 winners against Taros 17, but made 49 casual mistakes, twice more than the Japanese (23).

At 5-5, Daniel Mukund broke at 15 to serve for the match, but the Indian showed tremendous willpower to withdraw to take it to the tiebreaker. Cheered on by the spectators, he kept up to date with aggressive tennis and prevailed against the two forehand winners with a 5-3 lead in the tiebreaker.

Another foul by Daniel and another miss later, Mukund managed to save a match point. At 6-6 the Japanese made another blow, but it landed wide, and Mukund looked up gratefully with his arms crossed. Ironically, Daniel ended the match with another defense throw when Mukund again struck the forehand wide to end his misery.

RELATIVE

Maharashtra Open: First round for Nagal, Ramkumar

After the game, Mukund spoke to the media and said, “The setting was great, I was there. Taking everything into consideration, it’s my first time here, all these nerves, I’ve done a good job. But the tennis itself wasn’t that great. I don’t think I was nervous, I got off to a good start, but then little mistakes crept in. It could have gone either way. ”

He was very critical of his performance: “If you mess up so many things, that one breakpoint doesn’t decide the game. If I did everything right, we could talk about that missed shot or break, but I have to be more consistent and play much better. “

Earlier in the day, Ricardas Berankis was stretched second in Cedrik-Marcel Stebe’s first set, but when he won the tie-breaker, it went smoothly for the Lithuanian when he took a 7-6 (2), 6-1 triumph.

Serbian Viktor Troicki, who scored a three-set win over Sumit Nagal in the first round, pushed Japanese Yuichi Sugita into third place after a febrile illness.

The purely Indian couple Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja reached the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Sumit Nagal and Egor Gerasimov in first place in their first round.

In the last match of the day in doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe lost 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 in the first leg against the Frenchmen Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang.In addition to Divij Sharan, Rohan Bopanna won the title in 2019. Sharan met Artem Sitak this time and lost to Leander Paes and Mathew Ebden in the first round on Tuesday evening.

advertisement