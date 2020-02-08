advertisement

The Indian campaign ended at the Tata Open Maharashtra after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja beat Saturday 7: 6 (3) and 6: 4 against Israeli Jonathan Erlich and Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Although Ramkumar has served well, Erlich-Vasilevski has been good with his return of serves during the game to stay constant ahead of the Indian pair.

The 42-year-old Erlich, who won the men’s double title with Andy Ram at the 2008 Australian Open, perfectly balanced his role with that of Belarusian, either on the net or on the baseline.

The all-Indian couple recovered from a breakdown when the Israeli-Belarusian couple hit 5-4 on the first set. But the Indian couple could not bear the momentum, as they lost the tie-breaker 7: 3 in a short time. The Indians were to blame for missing too many points on the net and not preparing to return to serve. Purav Raja awarded a few unnecessary points on the net to finish the points.

Although the Indians managed to consistently thwart the breakpoint attempts in the second set, it was all over when Erlich-Vasilevski defeated Ramkumar 4: 4. It was a question of time how they ended the last game to reach the final.

With Egor Gerasimov in the final, Pune will see two Belarusians in the final on Sunday.

