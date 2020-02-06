advertisement

Five Indians in the main draw of the individual, but none left the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra when Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 6-3, 7-6 (5) to South Korean Soon-Woo Kwon. He was the only Indian to survive the first round. In an already impoverished field of players, Benoit Paire prevailed against the competition with a 6-4, 6-4 against the Italian Roberto Marcora.

The match between Prajnesh and Soon-woo Kwon started with the Indian breaking the Korean serve, but the joy was short-lived when Kwon regained the advantage of going straight back to the serve. At 3-2 and before his second breakpoint, Prajnesh crashed into the net with a slight overhead blow. Kwon sent one delicious drop shot after another to break Prajnesh for a second serve in a row to 5-2. The Korean sent a weak second serve to the set, but Prajnesh missed his backhand return to take the set.

“I missed a couple of hits in the first set. I hesitated with my strokes and lost them. Both games should have been my taste. It wouldn’t have mattered if I missed them 15-30, but I did with missed. ” “Breakpoint and I lost a set through the smash. That shouldn’t have happened,” said Prajnesh.

Prajnesh was better in the second set and showed careful aggression for his forehand winners, but he missed a trick or two by making his preferences too predictable when he took two extra steps to the right to convert his backhand to forehead. For this reason, Kwon mixed his shots to send Prajnesh to a corner and continued with a drop shot or a forehand winner.

Inspired by the audience’s encouragement – many young fans were heard singing his name – he forced a tiebreaker with good serves and forehand winners in the second. At 6: 4 in the tie-breaker, Prajnesh made these two additional steps for a forehand again. Fortunately, Kwon found the network and the Indian survived. Kwon did his best at the end when he got a brilliant drop and volley from the net to drive Prajnesh from end to end. He had no energy for a third return and lost the match.

Commenting on his defeat, Prajnesh said: “I missed too many first serves and found it difficult to keep the serve games. I didn’t play a loose game, there were many twos, but I should have played these two points better.” It was crucial to get these points. In the moments when I could and could convert, that was not the case. “

“I’m still not happy with how I play. These are the matches that I think I should win. In order to play consistently on the tour, I have to win two to three games in a row. I’m not far behind these players, but I should win them, ”he said.

Results

Men’s singles:

James Duckworth defeated Taro Daniel with 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6) and 6-3

Soon Woon Kwon Prajnesh beat Gunneswaran with 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

Roberto Marcora defeated Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4

Egor Gerasimov defeated Nikola Milojevic 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

