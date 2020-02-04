advertisement

Prajnesh Gunneswaran showed great determination when he won his first round match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) against German Yannick Maden on Tuesday at the Tata Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium. He is the first Indian to advance to the next round in men’s singles.

Similar to Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who both dropped out on Monday, local hero Arjun Kadhe lost his first round match against Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4. Sasi Kumar Mukund scores in the first round on Wednesday Burnie Open winner Taro Daniel.

RELATIVE

Maharashtra Open: First round for Nagal, Ramkumar

advertisement

– Paes / Ebden through –

Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden showed a good presence in court to oust Divij Sharan and partner Artem Sitak 6: 2, 7: 6 (5) and reach the second round. Divij Sharan won the title together with Rohan Bopanna in 2019.

After a fairly one-sided first sentence in which Matthew Ebden dictated the game with quick service returns, Divij and Artem put up tougher resistance in the second sentence. When Paes went into the tiebreaker, the wildcards won. The Indo-Australian couple celebrated every point very lively and were supported by the whistles and loud applause from the stands.

Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden celebrate their first round victory on Tuesday. – R. Ragu

– Prajnesh makes a strong start –

With a weaker field, this is the best opportunity for India’s No. 1 player Prajnesh to score some crucial ATP points and possibly a title win. After all, he can boast of a win against Benoit Paire in the previous duel between the two, in the duel of the first round at Indian Wells.

On Tuesday, Prajnesh gave a good report of himself with solid serves, strong forehand earnings, and great serenity during the tie breaks.

After three comfortable games, Prajnesh Yannick interrupted maggots to get a 5-3 lead in the first set. But already in the next game he was broke due to a misrepresentation. After 15-40, he saved a breakpoint with a weak serve, but failed the next with a double mistake to concede the break.

At 5-5, Prajnesh stared at another breakpoint, but saved it with some maggots and then managed to hold the serve with an ace. Maden, who served much better than Prajnesh at the time, took the first set for the tiebreaker and took the lead 3-0. This is where Prajnesh started its revival.

Earlier in the day, local hero Arjun Kadhe lost to the Czech Jiri Vesely. – R. Ragu

He forced a backhand error with a deep serve and followed him with an ace. Two maggot forehand errors followed when Prajnesh took the lead 4: 3. Prajnesh was an ace and later a service winner and put his first set point on a drop. It went too deep and the audience answered with a collective gasp. But Maden sent a long one to hand the set over to a well-deserved Prajnesh.

RELATIVE

Maharashtra Open: Karlovic sent Packen, Sugita

Since both players are doing their serve well, another tie-breaker waved. At 2-2, the two took part in the longest rally in the game, which ended in Prajnesh’s favor after Maden scored a backhand goal. When he took the lead, Prajnesh announced the forehand winner and a service winner to complete the win.

“For the first time in a while, I was really able to dictate points. I held my wrist and elbow pretty well. Well served, my forehand well used. It was a lot closer to my normal style. I’m glad I played a good match, ”he said.

“I should have served 5-3, it was my first bad game. Two double mistakes. The first was okay, but the second was bad. Shouldn’t have happened.

“He took a 3-0 lead in a draw and I played one or two points that weren’t so good. But after that I was good. As soon as I was three I got the momentum back. I would say that I played the two draws very well. Apart from the first three points (first draw), I played the big points well, ”he said.

James Duckworth from Australia defeated the German Peter Gojowczyk 7: 6: 6: 4 earlier in the day. The German later retired from the double draw due to a hip injury and paved the way for the Indian draw Sumit Nagal and Egor Gerasimov (Belarus). The duo will meet the purely Indian team of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja in the first round.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

advertisement