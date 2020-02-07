advertisement

Every Leander Paes’ Racket winner was greeted by fans very much, but they were far too small as the Indian-Australian couple lost in the Tata Maharashtra double quarter-final against Indian couple Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja Opened Thursday at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The scoring for his last ATP World Tour event was 6-2, 6-1, and in the second set he almost prevented a bagel.

However, Leander will play at the Bengaluru Open Challenger tournament in India next week before saying goodbye to Indian fans.

advertisement

Leander Paes needed the tournament to increase public interest following the end of the Indian campaign and the loss of Benoit Paire on Thursday. But it shouldn’t be.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is approaching a top 100 in doubles, was the best performer tonight. He lifted the weight off Purav Raja’s forehead, and some of his shots were even awarded a seal of approval by Paes. Both Paes and his partner Matthew Ebden fared poorly on the court with limited movement and far too many naughty mistakes. When the mistakes began to creep in, the two actually laughed at their mistakes.

In the first set, both Paes and Ebden were broken from the start and never really chasing a win. The second set was worse when the Raja-Ram couple took a 4-0 lead and breakpoint on Leander’s serve. Leander almost held out because the purely Indian couple booked their place in the semi-finals.

advertisement