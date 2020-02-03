advertisement

Sumit Nagal fought hard, but lost in the third set against Viktor Troicki from Serbia and lost 6: 2, 6: 7 (4), 6: 1. In the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra at Mhulange Balewadi Stadium, he fell out Pune on Monday.

After a fat first set of 32 minutes in which both players made innumerable, unrestrained mistakes, and a gripping second set in which Nagal won the crucial points, it was the Serb, a former top 20 player, who got his focus kept the third and decisive set to win. Nagal was a spent force in the third set after giving everything in the previous set.

The Indian had a mediocre start and struggled to reach the right height for his return. He often sent them up and long. Troicki, who is at a high point after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup victory with world champion Novak Djokovic, also didn’t quite understand his return. If Nagal kept hitting the heights, the Serb who ranked 191 would often catch the ribbon. However, he made fewer mistakes and was far more successful with his service games. He broke the Indian twice to take the first sentence with ease.

The second sentence was everything the first sentence was not. Nagal proceeded to flatter strokes, moving smoothly on both sides of the baseline and striving for his inside out faces to create winners. The legal IDs also came in good measure.

Eyes on the ball: Viktor Troicki in action against his victory against Sumit Nagal on Monday. – R. Ragu

After holding his first serve game in the second set with a lucky net chord, Nagal had three breakpoints with a 0-40 lead in the fourth game, but Troicki sent two aces and one forehand winner to improve the result. Nagal had two more breakpoint opportunities, but Troicki was able to assert himself with another ace. Two more exciting and long rallies followed, with the Serb defeating Nagal 3-2 in the fifth game.

The Indian interrupted the Serbian qualification game with an overhead blow to immediately equalize. Three long rallies were followed by three quick ones, with Nagal clearly ahead.

The dramatic battle was not over yet. Troicki saved the set and had Nagal killed. Five deuces, two set points for Nagal, but the Serb kept his nerve to take it to the tiebreaker. Nagal steadily and steadily improved, supported by the few spectators, and made the match a decision-maker with a dominant performance in the tie-breaker. He finished 7-4 with an inside-out winner.

He started the third set in the same direction and got two breakpoint opportunities in the first game, but Troicki saved both. This was Nagal’s last glory that night as Troicki extended the swing to a double break and a win.

– Ramkumar ousted –

Ramkumar Ramanathan also suffered an exit from the first round when he suffered a loss of 6: 3, 4: 6, 5: 7 through Salvatore Caruso.

The Indian took the first set but was broken twice in the second set. In the third set, both players served until the 11th game. Caruso led 6: 5 and Ramkumar forced the match to a draw, but the Italian prevailed against him when he won the game with his second match ball.

