advertisement

The draw was not particularly nice for Leander Paes, who is competing in his last ATP tour tournament in India at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune this year. He and his partner Matthew Ebden will meet defending champion Divij Sharan, who plays alongside his regular tour partner Artem Sitak, at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Divij won the title as a partner of Rohan Bopanna last year and the duo was responsible for Paes’ fall in the quarter-finals last year.

Divij said of the collision: “I’ve played against him a few times in this tournament. In Chennai (2017) I played him in the first round, I think I played against him last year and then I play against him again this year. I look forward to playing against him. “

advertisement

“Whatever he did in tennis, it’s pretty amazing. Yes, it will be difficult for anyone to emulate what they did, ”said the 33-year-old double specialist.

Read: Novak Djokovic returns to number 1 after the triumph of the Australian Open

Divij has had a memorable run in the tournament throughout his career. “It was great. I reached the final in Chennai in the last edition, reached the semi-final with Yuki and won the title last year,” he said.

“It’s a new year and I’ll try my best. I’m looking forward to playing here in front of my home crowd. I love playing here in Pune. I’ve done well with one of the Challenger in the past. “

Continuation of the Sitak partnership

Divij Sharan, who renewed his partnership with New Zealander Sitak after the separation from Rohan Bopanna in November, said he would continue the pairing for the immediate future.

“It has happened so many times in the past that you say that you have been solidified for a long time, but you know that things are not working. I think we want to play together and hopefully it will work for us. We have to do the cutoff in tournaments and we’re doing the cutoffs for the ATP 250 tournaments.

“We decided to give ourselves this chance. We started the year together and will play together for the next three to four weeks. The goal is to get to the top so we can try to play bigger events. I think we don’t want to place a day there that we will play for the rest of you, whatever together, but hopefully things will continue to work for us, ”he said.

However, since Divij was only a few months away from the Tokyo Olympics, he hinted to renew the duel with Rohan Bopanna before the four-year event. The two won the gold of the Asian Games in 2018 and fought for the Maharashtra Open title last year.

“First, we have to work on our individual placements, so that’s the biggest goal for the Olympic Games and maybe (together) closer to the event. Rohan and I were in contact, we trained together and we’ll see which tournaments we can play together. I am sure Artem would also like to take part in the Olympic Games. If he approaches the cut, he would also like to play with his compatriot, with whom he will compete at the Olympic Games. So we will stay in touch and see what tournaments we can play to prepare for the Olympics. Divij said the double world No. 53. Rohan Bopanna ranks 41st.

“You would like to play with the same partner, but there are different perspectives: Which ranking lists do you have and which tournaments do you take part in? I think that’s why Rohan and I had to stop playing together last year. There were these big tournaments and our rankings had dropped a little and we couldn’t get into them.

“In this situation, he has come to terms with someone I have arranged with someone, and it is not easy to change further. So we had to play with different partners, which was fine, ”he said.

“I think it’s a professional sport, not everyone plays with partners from the same countries. As soon as we get closer to the Olympics, maybe we will. We want to do it well and we will do everything we can to make sure we are ready for it, ”he said.

advertisement