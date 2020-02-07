advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will bring us the updates.



Results so far:



Jiří Veselý defeated Ilya Ivashka with 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11)

LIFE:



Double men: Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann versus Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat

advertisement

Men’s singles: Jiří Veselý vs Ilya Ivashka, first quarter-final of the day.

Vesely wins the game after a tough decision of 7-6 (13-11). Talk about marathon games! He moves into the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open.

Both have won a set with the third 6: 6. Go straight down to the wire, this one.

ATTACHMENTS:

We have put together some interesting matches for you today. This is how the daily routine at Shree Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex looks like:

Singles Men (Quarter Finals) Center Court

Jiří Veselý against Ilya Ivashka

Yūichi Sugita v Ričardas Berankis

Roberto Marcora vs. James Duckworth

Soon-Wo Kwon vs. Egor Gerasimov

Double men (semi-finals) 1st place

Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann vs. Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat

Where to see



Games from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be followed on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.

Day 4 in brief:

It was a day full of surprises here at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the only Indian in the men’s fight, resigned and lost to Soon Woon Kwon, but not before he resisted vigorously. The day also brought heartache to Paes and Paire. Benoit Paire, the top seed, fell out of a draw and lost to Italian qualifier Roberto Marcora. He also lost his double with partner Hoang. Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat defeated Paire-Hoang 6-3 and 6-3. Paes, who played his last ATP tour tournament here in India, also narrowly eliminated and lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja. The latter duo was phenomenal, leaving no room for Paes and his partner Matthew Ebden to score a point and won the game 6-2, 6-1.

advertisement