Scotland made a change to England’s five for the Calcutta Cup shock on Saturday at BT Murrayfield, with Magnus Bradbury back on the side after an injury.

Bradbury compatriot Nick Haining, the cowardly striker who made his debut against Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend of the Guinness Six Nations Championship, makes his way and falls on the bench where he replaces Cornell du Preez.

Bradbury played and scored a try – the first by a Scottish No. 8 for nine years – during the famous comeback against England at Twickenham last March. Although he is normally a blind flank for his club, he can play at No. 8 and offers a greater physical presence there.

He missed last week’s game with a thigh injury.

The only other change from the 23 selected for Dublin is the return of Simon Berghan as a replacement for WP Nel. Berghan was an eleventh hour omission from Saturday’s team due to illness.

England made five changes to the team that lost to France on Sunday, including Mako Vunipola, George Kruis, Lewis Ludham, Willie Heinz and Jonathan Joseph.

Scotland team: S Hogg; S Maitland, H Jones, S Johnson, B Kinghorn; At Hastings, A Price; R Sutherland, F Brown, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; J Ritchie, H Watson, M Bradbury.

Substitutes: S McInally, A Dell, S Berghan, B Toolis, N Haining, G Horne, R Hutchinson, C Harris.

