The latest reviews are available for Friday night, and overall there is good news to report. This is especially the case if you are a fan of Magnum PI and hope that the series will continue for another season.

Last night’s new episode generated a total rating of 0.7 and over 7 million live viewers – not bad for a program that is about to break! This is a show that has over 7 million viewers since it was crossed with Hawaii Five-0 – which we like to consider as another reminder that CBS made the best possible decision to pair the shows at night. In the last three episodes, both the demo and the overall viewer average for the respective season has been improved. All of this is a good sign of the future of season three.

The only question mark that remains on Fridays is simply this: try to find space for every show! At MacGyver’s premiere next week, you have to ask yourself if there are four great Friday shows and only three hours of programming to fill.

Elsewhere on CBS Friday, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods drew nearly 7.5 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 achieved demo performance from Magnum PI, while Blue Bloods gave way slightly at 0.6. We’ll see how the changes evolve in the coming months as Fridays are more of a challenge when the weather is thawing and more viewers are interested in going outside on Fridays.

At NBC, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector in its latest installment attracted a rating of 0.4 and over three million viewers. This is a show that might have a hard time sticking to lower numbers – but if it stabilized in the demo here, we would at least not rule it out entirely. Crazier things have happened and expectations for Friday in general are somewhat lower.

