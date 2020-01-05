advertisement

The sharp point of property valuations gets a lot of attention at this time of year, when B.C. The Assessment Authority sends its annual assessment of what is worth every property in the province.

In recent years, property owners have been delving into valuations much more closely, as hot real estate markets have meant rising property prices. This has caused a huge effect of rising prices on what were the most affordable areas. The added buy-in has led to rising prices in places far from the thriving markets of the Lower Mainland and south Vancouver Island.

The only real bad news this year came for residents of 14 Seacrest condemned homes in Sechelt who saw their valuations fall to $ 2 per property.

Excessive effect is seen in many areas of the southern half of the province. A decade ago, after all the excitement of the 2010 Winter Olympics, buyout growth (many from foreign buyers) began to rapidly raise prices in Vancouver, Whistler, West Vancouver and Richmond. Prices then began to rise in other parts of the Lower Territory. At first, the biggest price jumps were in other areas considered desirable by wealthy buyers, such as other areas of North Shore, Coquitlam and South Surrey. Then prices began to rise in other areas of Metro Vancouver, followed by the Fraser Valley. People started looking farther to find affordable homes.

The same phenomenon took place on Vancouver Island. Victoria was among the first countries to witness large increases in prices. It then spread to other parts of the Capital Regional District and up the island. Many of the buyers who have raised prices in parts of Vancouver Island such as Nanaimo and Parksville have come from the Lower Mainland, or other parts of the country.

The Internal Market was somewhat different. Kelowna, Shuswap and most of the Okanagan had seen significant price drops due to heavy purchases by holidaymakers outside the province who were seeking traction – both summer and winter. The market shrank sharply when oil prices fell in 2014. Many Albertans no longer had the money to save other homes. Alberta shoppers had also gathered in areas of Eastern Kootenay such as Radium, Invermere and Fernie.

The decline in demand in the Okanagan was short-lived as buyers from Metro Vancouver viewed buying second homes or relocating entirely. The same level of interest was seen in Kamloops, which until then did not receive as much attention as the Okanagan areas.

This year’s estimates continue to rise in some areas. Kitimat, for example, has seen estimates jump 41 percent – largely due to LNG construction. Prince George has jumped five percent, Kamloops seven percent and Nanaimo has jumped three percent. Meanwhile, provincial tax policy and general failure has caused prices in much of Metro Vancouver to fall. Many detached homes have seen estimates drop by about 10 percent. Prices are still high – the average detached house in Vancouver is valued at $ 1.57 million.

Estimates are used by municipalities for property tax purposes. In general, rising or falling valuations do not significantly affect the level of taxation of individual properties. However, there are always exceptions.

Before our era, residents have long taken a keen interest in real estate, and annual assessments provide an opportunity to reflect on how prices stay in our neighborhoods.

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor at Black Press Media. E-mail at frank.bucholtz@blackpress.ca.

