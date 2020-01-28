advertisement

Calgary City Councilman Joe Magliocca looks toward the gallery during a council hearing on Monday, April 8, 2019. Gavin Young / Postmedia

They formed. Joe Magliocca says he will pay part of his expenses from a recent council trip to Quebec City following revelations that he spent two to three times more than his council colleagues.

Magliocca lasted $ 6,400 in the city – including about $ 1,800 in waiting costs – on the 2019 trip to the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, according to admissions received from Postmedia through a request for freedom of information. The average expense requirement put forward by advisors during the trip amounted to about $ 3,200.

advertisement

Council member Ward 2 said Monday his spending was the result of reasonable networking and advocacy opportunities for the city, but he said he would write a check to cover part of the bills involving alcohol.

“I’ll take care of some of my stuff. I’ll take care of it. Money is no object for me, believe me. I’ll pay for my booze. I don’t care,” Magliocca said.

“I’m finding out exactly how much I owe.

Among the bills filed by Magliocca was a $ 331 file at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, where martins and cocktails were consumed by a group of politicians from Calgary, Chestermere and Sylvan Lake, as well as mayors of Mississauga, Ont., And Sooke. , BC

Magliocca also extended a $ 238 steak and wine meal with Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita.

Some of Magliocca’s reports were eventually rejected, according to the head of the advisory office’s coordination committee.

Council members are allowed to spend alcohol while traveling on business in the city, as long as “consumption is reasonable” and the meeting involves third parties and not just city councilors.

But city policy also limits the amount of hosting costs allowed to $ 100 per day, per council member.

Magliocca said Monday that he will pay for any alcohol that was expended in the city that crossed the border.

He also defended the merits of his generous approach to networking, citing an example from another FCM meeting in Kitchener-Waterloo last September. As a council representative on the FCM board in 2019, Magliocca said he successfully lobbied the group to pass a resolution proposing regional or Alberta mental takeover in the controversial mortgage stress test in Ottawa.

He said he has also received messages of support since Postmedia first reported on travel expenses to Quebec.

“I can show you texts,” Magliocca said. “They said, ‘No, we understand how business is done.’

Disclosure of travel expenses

Some council members, including Magliocca, have said they will support the city by releasing more information about council tax billed for taxpayers.

Currently, a significant portion of travel expenses incurred by council members are not disclosed publicly.

Travel expenses paid by the City of Calgary corporate accounts are not posted online. Typically, these will include annual trips for council representatives to the FCM conference, the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) conference, the Quebec Gray Cup, and the Winter Carnaval.

Only trips initiated by councilors and covered through neighborhood office budgets are publicly disclosed.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was unaware that some travel expenses for councilors were not being disclosed. He said his trip is paid for through his office budget and details are posted online.

“I think you have to be extremely careful and you have to be extremely reasonable,” Nenshi said. “The taxpayer doesn’t have to be on the hook to pay for you to go out for drinks with your friends and even if you are legally expecting others, there has to be a purpose for it.”

Asked on Monday if he thought Magliocca’s spending was prudent, Nenshi pointed out that city officials refused to sign on some of the bills.

“I think that gives you the answer to that question,” he said.

mpotkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mpotkins

advertisement