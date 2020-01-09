advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida – Orlando Magic won the season against a Southeast Division rival before embarking on its longest road trip of the season.

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and Magic beat Washington 123-89 on Wednesday night to score the wizards’ first goal since 2010/11.

Orlando finally took control with a 23: 5 run at the end of the second quarter, interrupted by a dunk from Vucevic in the last few seconds, with a lead of 69: 52.

“If you take the lead early and the zone (defense) slows down the game, you can lose your focus and intensity,” said magic coach Steve Clifford. “I thought our boys did a good job.”

At the beginning of the third quarter, the lead rose to 29 points.

“Runs happen all the time. Things turn around quickly. In our position, we cannot afford to relax against such a team, ”added Vucevic. “We were efficient on the offensive and on the defensive we made a few bargains and a few simple baskets that opened the game.”

The wizards played with a short bench as only nine players were available due to a series of injuries. Bradley Beal, the Star Guard, who averaged 34.3 points in the last three games against Orlando, has been out for the fourth time in a row after injuring his right leg Magic on January 1 in Washington.

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the wizards, and Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

“These are two games in a row in which we have played this team a step slower,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “We dripped again and were late on our passes. When you play this team you have to get to the point. (The Magic are) a good team that I think is playing much better now. “

TIP-INS:

Assistants: After 194 games in a row, Beal has now missed six of the last seven games in Washington due to injury. Washington was also without Rui Hachimura (groin), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Davis Bertans (quadriceps). Clifford’s reaction to the long list of Wizards injuries: “I think I’ve never seen a team that has so many starters or boys failing in their rotation at the same time.”

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac does not need to have surgery since he sprained his knees in Washington on January 1st. Isaac will be reassessed in 8 to 10 weeks. … F Al-Farouq Aminu was operated on Tuesday to repair a meniscal tear. It will be reevaluated in about 12 weeks, which means it could be available for the later phases of the regular season and a possible playoff run.

WIZ KIDS

Vucevic’s 29 points fell short of its season high. He scored 30 in a 125–121 win against Washington on November 17th.

The 69-point Orlando breakout in the first half was the best performance in the first half of the season, surpassing the 68 it scored in the 127-120 win over the Wizards on December 3. Overall, The Magic scored 120 or more points four of their games against Washington.

“Now I have a little pressure to talk garbage to some of my friends at home who are diehard Wizards fans,” said Magic G. Markelle Fultz, a native of the suburbs of Maryland. “This is huge.”

NEXT

Assistants: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Start a road trip with six games in Phoenix on Friday evening.

