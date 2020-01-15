advertisement

The mother-daughter duo Lenora Gordon and Maggy Adams take us into the vintage world

“You can walk into a vintage store and see things you never think you would see”, says Maggy Adams, owner of Maggy’s Vintage in downtown Traverse City.

“You are walking in memory. You walk in the store and you are like grandmother that my mother had that I grew up with that ”, explains the mother and owner of Maggy, Lenora Gordon.

Each piece is carefully organized, so it’s hard not to fall in love with anything that finds a temporary home in their store. Leonora says, “Many of my friends say,” Lenora, you work so hard, you work so hard, “but it doesn’t work for me. I feel like I’m coming to a big dollhouse! “

The love of this mother-daughter duo for timeless treasures is contagious. They want to share this passion with everyone who enters their store.

The vision to open this chic boutique came when Maggy was honorably expelled from the military due to mental and physical health issues. “People have a perception of what the military is. Everyone is rough and tough – special operations and I think there are so many different aspects of the military, ”says Maggy.

Maggy is living proof that there are still many opportunities after service. Lenora explains: “She called me from Florida and she said that I always wanted to shop with you and I said baby come home and let’s do it!”

The words “let’s go” kicked off. They found a space and made it their own. “It was in bad shape. It took us 6 months to renovate it and there were times when I just thought it was impossible, ”says Lenora.

Today, you can find this boutique sandwiched between the Bookie Joint and Millie & Pepper on Union St. booming with business and making the old, the new.

