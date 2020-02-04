advertisement

Refusal to accept Maggie Haney’s request for a hearing on her U.S. gymnastics suspension will prevent her from training Olympic medalist Riley McCusker in U.S. team training camps, meetings, and functions until the matter is resolved.

Haney, the coach of Olympic and world champions, was suspended from USA Gymnastics on Monday until the outcome of a hearing raised allegations of verbal and emotional abuse against her. Under the terms of the temporary suspension, Haney may not have contact with underage gymnasts.

While McCusker, who will be a multiple medalist at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, is 18 years old, the majority of gymnasts in U.S. national team training camps and other events or facilities are minors.

“Anyone who has no contact with minors must not be in a gym where minors are present,” said USA Gymnastics spokeswoman Ellie Rutland on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics is currently hosting national women’s training camps from February 29th to March 3rd and April 8th to 11th in Indianapolis. Four major international meetings are planned for March. The Olympic exams take place in St. Louis from June 25-28, followed by an Olympic prep camp in Indianapolis from July 13-16.

Haney trains McCusker at MG Elite Gymnastics in the suburb of Monmouth Junction, N.J., 75 km from New York City. Haney is also training Olivia Greaves, U.S. youth team member, at MG Elite. Greaves, a 15-year-old who turns 16 in May, won the junior title with uneven bars and finished third in the all-round at the 2019 US Championships.

Tom McCusker, Riley’s father, did not respond to requests for comments.

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and at least half a dozen families have filed lawsuits against Haney at USA Gymnastics, according to USA Gymnastics and six people familiar with the cases.

Haney is said to have shouted, insulted, threatened, bullied and harassed regularly. This emerges from documents and interviews by USA Gymnastics with six people who are familiar with the complaints. Haney also advised the injured gymnasts to remove the boot prints and continue training and competition, as stated in USA Gymnastics records and interviews.

Russell Prince, Haney’s lawyer, said the allegations against the trainer were “not true”.

Haney, a former North Carolina gymnast, gained international attention when he coached Hernandez, a member of the team that won the Olympic gold medal in 2016. Hernandez also won a silver medal on the balance beam in Rio de Janeiro.

Hernandez reported complaints against Haney shortly after the Olympics to Rhonda Faehn, then Senior Vice President USA Gymnastics for the women’s program.

The provisional suspension was announced at the beginning of the hearing on Monday.

“We are of course pleased that the provisional athlete safety measure has been imposed, and we will continue to provide and collect evidence to make it permanent,” said Judie Saunders, a lawyer for some of the alleged victims of Haney’s abuse.

The hearing on the allegations of abuse is scheduled to continue on Wednesday morning. USA Gymnastics has not responded to a formal request to review the suspension, Prince said.

Haney is “excluded from contact with minors” under Article 10 of the United States’ injunction for gymnastics.

According to the law, if “at a time before a complaint is resolved in accordance with the provisions of this article 10, provisional measures may be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the gymnastics community, or if an allegation is so serious that a continued participation of the Counterparty could adversely affect the sport or its reputation. ”

The statute also states that USA Gymnastics “may impose a tentative measure consistent with the forms of discipline set out in Article 10, including changing training plans, providing supervisors, implementing contact restrictions or member club restrictions , ”

