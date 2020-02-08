advertisement

Maggie Gyllenhaal has joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s undisclosed musical drama about the life of Elvis Presley and will play the mother of rock’n’roll legend, Gladys Presley, a person with knowledge of the project, said TheWrap.

Gyllenhaal joins a cast that includes Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as his wife Priscilla Presley.

The production of the film, which Luhrmann wrote with Craig Pearce, is expected to begin in the spring of this year. The untitled film specifically follows Elvis’ relationship with his manager as a young artist and how he ended up coming from humble, low-dirt conditions to change the face of the music.

Also read: How an unpublished Cameron Crowe story about Elvis Presley became “almost famous”

The film was released on October 1, 2021.

Elvis’ relationship with his mother was close, and while he was on tour, she and her husband Vernon moved into a house in Memphis that Elvis had bought near Graceland. She struggled with depression and died in August 1958.

Gyllenhaal’s last feature film was “The Kindergarten Teacher” from 2018, which she also produced. She has just wrapped up her Golden Globe nomination for HBO’s period drama “The Deuce”. She will be the next star in the teen musical “Best Summer Ever” that premieres at the SXSW Film Festival.

Also read: Watch Elvis Biopic star Austin Butler 2012 sing and play guitar. Sitcom ‘Are You There, Chelsea?’ (Video)

Luhrmann recently worked on Netflix’s “The Get Down”, but this will be his first feature film since the remake of “The Great Gatsby” with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013.

Gyllenhaal is represented by WME and MGMT Entertainment.

Variety first reported on Gyllenhaal’s casting.

