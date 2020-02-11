advertisement

A Married At First Sight participant has confirmed that she was engaged to a member of the Rebels’ Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Stacey Hampton, who tied the knot with Michael Goonan in yesterday’s episode of Channel 9’s reality show, had previously had a relationship with Bikie Shane Michael Smith.

They had two children together before they separated in 2017.

“We met when I was very young, fell in love quickly, and then tried to get it going for the kids,” Hampton told Daily Mail Australia.

“It was a civil separation. He is a great father and I have no regrets. “

media_cameraStacey is one of the MAFS brides. media_cameraA member of the Rebels MC. Picture: AAP Image / Dean Lewins

Shortly after their breakup, a member of the rebels, Smith, was involved in a fight at a nightclub in Bendigo.

According to the Bendigo Advertiser, Smith was said to have hit two security guards in the head when a fight within the club ran into the footpath in front of the venue.

Smith later pleaded guilty to two unlawful assault charges and was fined $ 3,500. He was prohibited from entering the CBD Bendigo between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for 12 months.

Stacey was hit on social media after last night’s MAFS episode because she didn’t seem to be interested in her husband Michael until her friend Michael googled and found that he was rich.

media_cameraMichael and Stacey got married on MAFS last night.

Stacey spoke to Novas Fitzy and Wippa this morning, saying she had a hard cut and was ready to give Michael a chance before her friend googled her new husband.

Stacey also hinted that the whole Googling incident might have been staged by the producers.

“Nobody at the front desk had a phone, so I find it really strange that my friend happened to have a phone,” she said to Nova. “It was a bit strange.”

Originally released as a MAFS star, he became engaged to Rebels Bikie

,

